Instant Insta: Arisa Bottega Studio offers perfect backdrops for Instagram creators

HYDERABAD : Lights, camera, action! This isn’t the start of a movie but a glimpse into Arisa Bottega Studio, the recently launched space designed to help Instagrammers find the perfect backgrounds for their reels, posts, and more. Located in the easily accessible Film Nagar, this studio offers a haven for creative minds in the city who struggle to find the right spots for shoots or workshops. Curated by friends Srilakshmi and Saatvika, Arisa Bottega Studio is truly worth a visit. CE sat down with the duo to learn more about their inspiration and offerings.
On asking about how they got the idea of starting this studio, Srilakshmi says, “I am an interior designer by profession and both of us are friends. We wanted to get a photoshoot done for our pets and Hyderabad doesn’t have too many indoor photo shoot studios which are pet friendly. That is how this entire concept came to life.”
Saatvika elaborated on the studio’s versatility, adding, “Our studio isn’t just for pets. It’s perfect for fashion photography, influencers, and anyone looking to advertise products on Instagram. We provide the ideal backgrounds tailored to each product, perfect for creating reel content.”
Discussing the available facilities, Srilakshmi mentioned, “We offer 10 designer sets, and we can customise them if given prior notice. Our sets cater to maternity shoots, baby shoots, and mainly fashion photography and reels. Hyderabad lacks proper content creator studios, and we aim to fill that gap.”
Highlighting a unique feature, Saatvika noted, “We have a spacious green room, which most studios lack. Our green room includes ample space for hangers, changing areas, and makeup.”
Regarding the studio’s aesthetic, Saatvika added, “We spent about two to three months researching, using Pinterest images and our ideas. We’re drawn to brown and beige tones, which our brand reflects. The entrance theme is leaves, thanks to Srilakshmi’s interior design expertise and our collaboration with décor experts.”
Saatvika discussed future plans, “We plan to rent cameras for shoots and offer a podcast area soon. Our goal is to create a comprehensive space for all content creation needs, including workshops.”