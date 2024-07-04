Instant Insta: Arisa Bottega Studio offers perfect backdrops for Instagram creators

HYDERABAD : Lights, camera, action! This isn’t the start of a movie but a glimpse into Arisa Bottega Studio, the recently launched space designed to help Instagrammers find the perfect backgrounds for their reels, posts, and more. Located in the easily accessible Film Nagar, this studio offers a haven for creative minds in the city who struggle to find the right spots for shoots or workshops. Curated by friends Srilakshmi and Saatvika, Arisa Bottega Studio is truly worth a visit. CE sat down with the duo to learn more about their inspiration and offerings.

On asking about how they got the idea of starting this studio, Srilakshmi says, “I am an interior designer by profession and both of us are friends. We wanted to get a photoshoot done for our pets and Hyderabad doesn’t have too many indoor photo shoot studios which are pet friendly. That is how this entire concept came to life.”

Saatvika elaborated on the studio’s versatility, adding, “Our studio isn’t just for pets. It’s perfect for fashion photography, influencers, and anyone looking to advertise products on Instagram. We provide the ideal backgrounds tailored to each product, perfect for creating reel content.”