Fashion is wearing something that makes me feel seen, says Sobhita Dhulipala

HYDERABAD: In a dazzling celebration of luxury and style, Qbik, the Indo-fusion fashion designer label founded by Gurinder Singh and Vrinda Sachdev in 2011, inaugurated its second flagship store in Banjara Hills. The new store (3,200 sq ft, panned out between two floors) is a testament to architectural brilliance. The design captures the brand’s essence with its luxurious interiors and sophisticated ambiance, perfectly complementing the vibrant and affluent surroundings.

CE got the opportunity to get an exclusive preview of Qbik’s collections, showcasing a range of exquisite pieces from gilets and underwire bralette blouses, lehengas, pre-stitched sarees, tuxedos, bomber jackets, sherwanis and a lot more. Each creation exemplified the brand’s signature blend of intricate Indian craftsmanship with contemporary fashion sensibilities.

Not surprisingly, the launch drew a constellation of Hyderabad’s elite, celebrating the opening of Qbik’s opulent new store, but who stood out was actress Sobhita Dhulipala, acclaimed for her choices in both film and fashion. On the sidelines of the launch, CE caught up with the Made In Heaven actress about her ties with Qbik and what she likes the most from their collection, Sobhita says, “My first brush with the brand was for a magazine shoot, I remember being struck by the quality and intricacy of their embroidery. It’s so lovely to be a part of their journey by joining them at a point where they are expanding and opening new stores across the country. I wish them all the luck and love. I really liked how they draw inspiration from many local Indian forms of design/craft while blending it with modern and structured silhouettes for their collection.”

Not only known for her gutsy roles, Sobhita is also a true fashionista off-screen. “My fashion mantra is being experimental with my clothing, enjoying what I wear and feeling confident. Wearing something that makes me feel seen,” shares the Night Manager actress.

Sobhita is not only known for her Telugu movies Goodachari (2018) and Major (2022), she has also expanded to Hollywood recently with the action thriller Monkey Man and for the uninitiated, she has also dubbed for Deepika Padukone’s voice in the recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. Talking about her love for Hyderabad she says, “It’s a city of incredible cultural history, some of the most delicious food cuisines and like everyone else I too love the cinema that comes out of here. What’s not to love?”(laughs).

Interestingly, according to Sobhita, if she was not an actress, would have been a teacher. “Hypothetically, I think I would enjoy teaching. My teachers have had a strong impact on me, all the more because my mother is also a school teacher. I place their contributions and influence on the highest pedestal,”she concludes.