Victim's quick photo leads to arrest of Pardhi gang members in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An unclear photograph taken by a victim helped police track Pardhi gang and apprehend two out of four members in Pedda Amberpet after a dramatic chase. A victim, who was threatened and robbed, clicked a picture from behind, which helped in the arrest during the investigation. Meanwhile, two other gang members remain at large.

Nalgonda SP Sharat Chandra Pawar told TNIE that the accused were identified as Appa Pandranga (30) and Subam Ashok (25) while two absconding are Sashipal Bhonsle and Anil Khale.

The photgraph was taken by a woman when the gang attempted to extort a couple resting in their car on the Narketpalli highway. The gang extorted Rs 25,000 and by the time people around started gathering, the accused tried to run away. Meanwhile, the woman’s quick action captured the assailant, aiding police in their investigation spanning over 100 km of CCTV footage analysis.