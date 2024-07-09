Alluri Sitaramaraju’s heroic tale brought to life in riveting dance production

HYDERABAD : Contemporary writer Ponnaluri Radhakrishnamurthy once described the life of Alluri Sitaramaraju with the lines, “Aakasamuna megharaaju, Bhoomipai RamaRaju, asamaana tejassuto tama tama syaama sainyamula nadipinchu chundiri.” These evocative words were brought to life in a captivating storytelling dance production titled ‘Manyam Veerudu — Alluri Sitaramaraju’. Choreographed by the renowned classical dancer Padmashri Ananda Shankar Jayant and presented by the Union Ministry of Culture and Shankarananda Kalakshetra, the performance amazed the audience at Ravindra Bharathi with its colourful lighting, elegant costumes, soothing vocals, and stunning choreography.

The 45-minute dance theatre production, presented for the first time, featured the inspirational story of the great freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju in a unique and extraordinary way. As the curtain rises, the tribals are seen happily farming (Podu Cultivation). In the middle of this peaceful scene, the British arrive, reading out the Forest Act with arrogance and rudeness, declaring, “This forest doesn’t belong to you. It belongs to us.” This opening scene sets the stage for the unfolding atrocity that follows.

The entry of Ramaraju is depicted very dramatically. The introduction of Ramaraju occurs as he tries to protect the people from British violence. The music played a vital role in this dance production, featuring I Swetha Prasad on vocals and music composition, and I V Renuka Prasad on jathi composition and nattuvangam. The music in this scene features a significant jathi with the Telugu word “tarimi,” meaning to throw away or kick away. This word, used effectively by Renuka Prasad, symbolises Ramaraju’s entry into the scene and the transition from a peaceful farming state to a scene of conflict and change.

The choreography transitions to depict Ramaraju training the villagers and tribal people through various methods like Kalari, yoga, using bow and arrow, horse riding, etc., emphasising his role in empowering and leading them in their fight for freedom. The voiceover by Jayant Dwarkanath and choreography work together to create a powerful connection with the audience, highlighting the inspirational journey of Alluri Sitaramaraju.