Hyderabad cafes see surge in creative workshops, attracting art enthusiasts

HYDERABAD : Over the past three months, the social community of Hyderabad has observed a rise in arts and crafts workshops being organised, particularly in cafes. The venue of choice, cafes, attracts more people due to the ambiance that aids in creating a relaxed and informal setting for participants to learn and enjoy. Workshops related to pottery, cake decorating, resin art, candle making, baking, and more art and craft forms have increased in popularity among all age groups due to the refreshing escape they provide from people’s daily routines.

Last weekend, the House of Gourmet organised a bento cake and pottery workshop. When asked about how the idea of conducting workshops in a cafe was inspired, Saikiran, the curator from House of Gourmet, said, “When I visited Mumbai to meet my friend, we met at a cafe. There I saw that local artists were collaborating with the cafes to organise such workshops. So I got an idea, why can’t we start this at our place in Hyderabad? I found a few artists through Instagram. There are many unemployed artists in Hyderabad, so I thought why not conduct these workshops every week and give employment to these artists? The main reason for this is that no such workshops were being conducted in Hyderabad, so we started. Also, there were a few doctors who inspired me because therapeutic exercise like clay pottery was required for surgeons to prevent shivering of hands during surgery.” He further added, “The ambiance from the House of Gourmet and the artists are helping in giving good sessions, and we are getting repeat customers. Many of these customers are doctors.”

The cafe organised its first bento cake workshop, conducted by its head chef, Shalini. She said, “Since we opened, we didn’t find enough time to conduct workshops, so we conducted it now. Going forward, we want to do sourdough, pizza, everything, not just cakes. We are happy with the response. People who want to learn the basic techniques usually come. I usually love teaching, and seeing the first-timers learn and have fun makes me very happy.”