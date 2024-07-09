Jamie Lever shines in Telugu debut, credits Brahmanandam for comic inspiration

HYDERABAD : Comedy is in her veins, acting makes her perfect, and making people smile has always been her special skill. These traits remind us of the talented Jamie Lever. The actress recently made her Telugu debut in the movie ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’, where she played the character of Devi, gaining popularity in the industry. Known for sharing her best moments on social media, she gave her all in the movie, which recently hit theatres. CE got in touch with her to learn more about her experience in the film and her journey so far.
How was it working in the movie ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ and your experience as a debutant in the Telugu industry?
Honestly, I had no idea what to expect because I have been working in the Hindi industry for so long, and I didn’t know how people are here. There are many preconceived notions about how South Indians are: egoistic, calculative, and extra shy. To my surprise, they were overly hospitable and took such good care of me. Everyone made sure I was eating properly, and I remember Vennela Kishore sir specifically asking if I had tried some local dishes. Faria Abdullah also invited me to a few get-togethers. Allari Naresh sir, like an older brother, made sure I was okay. Despite not knowing anyone, I felt connected because of our shared culture, language, and food. I felt at home.
Your roots are from Andhra Pradesh, and working here would have connected you with them. Can you share the experience?
My memories of Andhra Pradesh are about summer breaks with my grandparents and cousins. This time, it was a professional visit. People were loving and warm, making it feel like home. Since it was a family drama, many scenes were in a house, adding to the comfort. Kalpalatha garu, playing my mother-in-law, truly felt like a mother on set. She was funny and caring, creating a motherly connection. Ravi, playing my husband, was friendly and welcoming. Despite not being from this industry, they made me feel like family.
How do you like the city Hyderabad?
I love Hyderabad. If I get more movie opportunities here, I will readily agree. I settled in quickly and learned about the places around me, like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. I stayed in Gachibowli for a long time and became familiar with the area. I enjoyed live music gigs and exploring the city. Hyderabad feels like a second home. I loved the spicy South Indian biryani and haleem during Ramzan. I also enjoyed Pathar ka gosht, Chicken 65, and authentic South Indian food. My team from Mumbai loved the food here too, and we can’t wait to come back for more.
Who do you look up to in comedy apart from your father, Johnny Lever?
From the South industry, I am inspired by Brahmanandam garu, whose comic timing is impeccable. Even with just a few minutes on screen, he brings the house down. Vennela Kishore is also impressive with his subtle yet impactful humour. In the Hindi industry, Kapil Sharma stands out for his spontaneity, and Suma garu for her quick wit. Meeting and working with such talents was both nerve-wracking and a pleasure.
How challenging was your journey, and why did you choose comedy as your profession?
I’ve been in the field for almost 12 years, and initially, it was challenging. There was a mindset that women aren’t funny, and comedy was a male-dominated field. Women doing comedy weren’t taken seriously. Over time, society has warmed up to seeing women in this field. Many women, including myself, have established ourselves in comedy, making a mark in the industry. This shift is significant and makes me proud.
What keeps you motivated?
Hearing people talk about the impact of my shows and videos keeps me going. During COVID, many said my videos helped them through tough times. Comments like ‘You brought a smile to my face today’ or ‘You had a positive impact on me’ are my motivation. It’s a blessing to have such an impact on people, and I consider myself lucky.
Can you share a fan experience that touched your heart?
During my UK tour, several women came up to me after a show, gave me tight hugs, and thanked me from the heart. Such simple, heartfelt gestures are overwhelming and touching. I also receive many DMs from young girls saying I inspire them. Meeting fans in person, feeling their love and admiration, often brings tears to my eyes.
What’s your daily routine when not entertaining people with your comedy?
Our work requires physical and mental energy, so I rest, eat healthily, and work out. I love watching movies, which is my favourite pastime. As an actor, movies help more than books in staying updated with the industry, social media, and news. I also enjoy reality shows and have recently started reading.
How would you define success?
For me, success is not about money but earning respect and admiration from people. When I see respect in people’s eyes and feel their admiration, I know I’ve made it.
You have a great voice. When will people see this side of your talent on the big screen?
I have a lot of content out there and am waiting for a music producer to reach out. Meanwhile, I am recording something, so hopefully, a new single will come out soon.