Jamie Lever shines in Telugu debut, credits Brahmanandam for comic inspiration

HYDERABAD : Comedy is in her veins, acting makes her perfect, and making people smile has always been her special skill. These traits remind us of the talented Jamie Lever. The actress recently made her Telugu debut in the movie ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’, where she played the character of Devi, gaining popularity in the industry. Known for sharing her best moments on social media, she gave her all in the movie, which recently hit theatres. CE got in touch with her to learn more about her experience in the film and her journey so far.

How was it working in the movie ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ and your experience as a debutant in the Telugu industry?

Honestly, I had no idea what to expect because I have been working in the Hindi industry for so long, and I didn’t know how people are here. There are many preconceived notions about how South Indians are: egoistic, calculative, and extra shy. To my surprise, they were overly hospitable and took such good care of me. Everyone made sure I was eating properly, and I remember Vennela Kishore sir specifically asking if I had tried some local dishes. Faria Abdullah also invited me to a few get-togethers. Allari Naresh sir, like an older brother, made sure I was okay. Despite not knowing anyone, I felt connected because of our shared culture, language, and food. I felt at home.

Your roots are from Andhra Pradesh, and working here would have connected you with them. Can you share the experience?

My memories of Andhra Pradesh are about summer breaks with my grandparents and cousins. This time, it was a professional visit. People were loving and warm, making it feel like home. Since it was a family drama, many scenes were in a house, adding to the comfort. Kalpalatha garu, playing my mother-in-law, truly felt like a mother on set. She was funny and caring, creating a motherly connection. Ravi, playing my husband, was friendly and welcoming. Despite not being from this industry, they made me feel like family.

How do you like the city Hyderabad?

I love Hyderabad. If I get more movie opportunities here, I will readily agree. I settled in quickly and learned about the places around me, like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. I stayed in Gachibowli for a long time and became familiar with the area. I enjoyed live music gigs and exploring the city. Hyderabad feels like a second home. I loved the spicy South Indian biryani and haleem during Ramzan. I also enjoyed Pathar ka gosht, Chicken 65, and authentic South Indian food. My team from Mumbai loved the food here too, and we can’t wait to come back for more.

Who do you look up to in comedy apart from your father, Johnny Lever?

From the South industry, I am inspired by Brahmanandam garu, whose comic timing is impeccable. Even with just a few minutes on screen, he brings the house down. Vennela Kishore is also impressive with his subtle yet impactful humour. In the Hindi industry, Kapil Sharma stands out for his spontaneity, and Suma garu for her quick wit. Meeting and working with such talents was both nerve-wracking and a pleasure.