Varsity sports: Revolutionising high school athletics in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : As most of you know, sports often take a backseat to academics in Indian culture. Rithvik Jampana, a high school graduate from Sreenidhi International School, hopes to change this narrative with Varsity Sports. Founded by Rithvik, Varsity Sports aims to revolutionise sports in Hyderabad, providing athletes with the exposure they deserve. Inspired by the dynamic high school sports system he experienced in the USA, Rithvik introduced the Varsity Football and Basketball Leagues in Hyderabad to encourage regular sporting activities for high school students. He believes that organising a league format for school sports helps build athletes’ skills and provides them with opportunities to showcase their talent. Currently, Varsity Sports has 14 schools participating in the basketball league, 16 schools in the football league, and over 20,000 Instagram followers. Their social media highlights the skills of the hundreds of students playing and experiencing the joy of regular games.

Rohan Agarwal, a student who participated in the varsity football league, says, “The Varsity Sports League has been a platform for many people to showcase their talent, and luckily I was one of them.” Rithvik is passionate about revolutionising sports in India. He says, “We believe that varsity sports could be the future of high school sports in the country.”

Challenges and triumphs

Rithvik says, “One of the hardest parts was getting the schools on board with the idea.” After 3-4 weeks of cold-calling coaches and school authorities, 14 schools agreed to participate in the league. Another challenge was finding sponsors to fund venues and other expenses since there is no participation fee for the schools. Additionally, creating engaging content for social media and managing the logistics of scheduling games convenient for most schools were significant hurdles. Although Rithvik is heading to the University of Southern California to study business, he plans to stay in touch and monitor the league. He has trained and trusted his team to continue the impressive work. His future plans include expanding and forming multiple leagues in other Indian cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi.