Hyderabad’s motorcycle makeovers

HYDERABAD: Gone are the days of uniformly produced factory bikes. Today, each bike reflects its owner’s personality, choice, and needs. With the trend for customisation, the bikes on the roads of Hyderabad are more diverse than ever before. Each bike comes with a unique look, well-equipped to meet their specific needs and stand out from the rest.

“In Hyderabad, the customisation culture has grown largely over the past ten years,” explains G Ram Chander Yadav, founder of Zero Custom Motorcycles, adding, “Earlier, those who sought complete customisation of their bike had to travel to Mumbai, Delhi, or other north Indian states but at present, there are plenty of skilled and personalised bike custom builders in the city.”

The process of customisation is a collaborative effort, unlike the bygone era of buying generic parts, builders now work hand-in-hand with customers to translate their aspirations into reality. Whether it’s a full-blown cafe racer conversion or comfort-enhancing tweaks for a touring enthusiast, customisation is to bring out the full potential of a bike. “Many people consider that customisation is just purchasing parts from stores and fitting them, it is beyond that,” says Pathik Nimbalkar, one among the trio founders of Eimor Customs.

Hyderabad has a large and active motorcycle community with a passion for long-distance rides and adventures, here the trend extends beyond mere aesthetics, as many riders seek modifications that enhance the performance and capabilities of their bikes for these epic journeys.

“Most of the customers today want to customise their bikes specifically for these adventure rides, making it the current trend in addition to cruising. Social media plays a significant role in this trend, acting as a powerful source of inspiration. Riders are now highly informed of the design and work that has to be done on their bike,” explains Ram Chander.

“They come in with ideas gleaned online, and we often collaborate with them to optimize the bike for their chosen riding style,” he adds.