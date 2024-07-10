Meet Pawan Kalyan’s political wardrobe designer

HYDERABAD: Designing outfits for celebrities like Pawan Kalyan and Genelia Deshmukh, Ishita Singh has made a significant mark in the fashion industry. Her style and elegance align perfectly with her recently launched venture, Radiant Repute. This space offers insights into styling, personal branding, and etiquette training, ensuring people receive personalised guidance. At the event’s opening, CE had an exclusive one-on-one interaction with Ishita Singh, the Founder and CEO.
A graduate from NIFT, Ishita always aspired to make a name in fashion. “I graduated from NIFT in 2005 and was the first Indian to win an award from the CIA at the Gateway of India. After that, I did a photo shoot with actress Genelia, which led to designing for her Tollywood movies like Bommarillu and Sasirekha Parinayam."
"Now, I handle a lot of her looks for festivals and events. I also style Pawan Kalyan’s kurtas for his political career. We personalised his signature white linen kurta with wooden buttons, a concept we developed during the design process for the Katamarayudu movie. He loved the fabric and decided to incorporate it into his political wardrobe because of its comfort. He values being comfortable,” she explains.
Radiant Repute is an image consulting space where people can explore luxury styling experiences. Ishita mentions, “We collaborate with brands; currently, we’ve partnered with Amrapali for a preview. We’ve also done personal styling for individuals in Hyderabad, typically in sessions with about 10 to 15 people. We conduct various sessions on personal grooming, styling, and image makeovers. This space is designed for such activities, complete with mirrors and setups for getting ready and doing photo shoots.”
Ishita’s passion for design extends beyond fashion. “I’ve been designing clothes since my time at NIFT. I also have an inclination towards interiors, which I discovered when my husband and I designed our house together. Indian styling is crucial now, as people often wear trends without considering their body type. My role is to guide them to make fashion choices that flatter their figures. Appropriate dressing should align with one’s body type.”
Working with Pawan Kalyan and Genelia has been a unique experience. “With Kalyan sir, there’s a level of respect and precision; he knows exactly what he wants. On the other hand, Genelia is a lot of fun to work with. She’s experimental and loves trying new things. We communicate often, and she trusts me to send her what she needs.”
Ishita has also worked with other celebrities. “I’ve styled Nithya Menon, Charmy Kaur, Nithin Reddy, and even designed kurtas for Sankranthi festival. Over the years, I’ve developed friendly relationships with them. They often call me for fashion advice, and I readily offer suggestions.”
She observes the evolving fashion trends in Hyderabad, saying, “The city’s fashion scene has progressed significantly. Hyderabad is now on par with cities like Mumbai and Delhi in terms of style and fashion.”
Regarding social media’s influence on fashion, Ishita comments, “Social media is a fantastic platform for accessing a wide range of styles, but it can also mislead people. Fashion should define your style and comfort. Wearing something that makes you uncomfortable, like a short skirt you’re constantly adjusting, isn’t advisable. Comfort is key in fashion.”
Summarising her perspective on style, Ishita concludes, “Style is about comfort. For me, it means oversized clothing and a touch of Indian elements, whether in accessories or attire. Comfort is paramount.”