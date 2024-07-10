Meet Pawan Kalyan’s political wardrobe designer

HYDERABAD: Designing outfits for celebrities like Pawan Kalyan and Genelia Deshmukh, Ishita Singh has made a significant mark in the fashion industry. Her style and elegance align perfectly with her recently launched venture, Radiant Repute. This space offers insights into styling, personal branding, and etiquette training, ensuring people receive personalised guidance. At the event’s opening, CE had an exclusive one-on-one interaction with Ishita Singh, the Founder and CEO.

A graduate from NIFT, Ishita always aspired to make a name in fashion. “I graduated from NIFT in 2005 and was the first Indian to win an award from the CIA at the Gateway of India. After that, I did a photo shoot with actress Genelia, which led to designing for her Tollywood movies like Bommarillu and Sasirekha Parinayam."

"Now, I handle a lot of her looks for festivals and events. I also style Pawan Kalyan’s kurtas for his political career. We personalised his signature white linen kurta with wooden buttons, a concept we developed during the design process for the Katamarayudu movie. He loved the fabric and decided to incorporate it into his political wardrobe because of its comfort. He values being comfortable,” she explains.

Radiant Repute is an image consulting space where people can explore luxury styling experiences. Ishita mentions, “We collaborate with brands; currently, we’ve partnered with Amrapali for a preview. We’ve also done personal styling for individuals in Hyderabad, typically in sessions with about 10 to 15 people. We conduct various sessions on personal grooming, styling, and image makeovers. This space is designed for such activities, complete with mirrors and setups for getting ready and doing photo shoots.”

Ishita’s passion for design extends beyond fashion. “I’ve been designing clothes since my time at NIFT. I also have an inclination towards interiors, which I discovered when my husband and I designed our house together. Indian styling is crucial now, as people often wear trends without considering their body type. My role is to guide them to make fashion choices that flatter their figures. Appropriate dressing should align with one’s body type.”