Embracing fluidity: Hyderabad's non-binary community shares their journey

HYDERABAD : Ahead of International Non-Binary People’s Day on July 14, CE spoke to Hyderabadis who don’t identify themselves with the traditional binary gender labels of ‘male’ or ‘female’. It’s a day that recognises and honours the experiences, challenges, and victories of non-binary people throughout the world.

Embracing authenticity

Third-year film student Rit Prasanna describes herself as non-binary transmasculine. Rit found that being identified as “non-binary” was a freeing concept that let them overcome the limitations imposed by traditional gender standards. The joy of being oneself is highlighted on International Non-Binary People’s Day, which is a moment of recognition and belonging. Rit supports a future in which people can openly express their identities without fear of punishments and stresses the importance of celebration and knowledge.

Finding community and joy

Sue, whose real name is Suyash Labh, Social Work master’s student, final year. Sue shares the challenges faced while navigating life as a non-binary person, which include feeling uncomfortable at security checks and becoming tired from having to explain their pronouns. Finding a welcoming group of non-binary people has been a blessing despite these difficulties; it has given them a sense of understanding and shared queer delight.

Power of personal stories

Expert in SOGIESC and advocate for disability rights Reshma Anil Kumar believes that acceptance and education are greatly enhanced by the personal experiences of non-binary adolescents. By introducing us to a variety of lifestyles and viewpoints, these tales foster representation and societal change. Reshma highlights that queer and non-binary lives provide us a lovely, diverse way of living that goes beyond typical black-and-white beliefs of gender.