Moulding art: K Muralidhar's innovative clay relief art gains popularity across India

HYDERABAD : The painting on the canvas looks like a normal acrylic painting at first glance, upon closer inspection, it reveals itself as a 3D creation made by combining clay and canvas — clay relief work. This innovative art form is the work of K Muralidhar, an artist with over 30 years of experience. Muralidhar has explored many mediums throughout his career and even developed his own unique type of clay, known as Muralidhar’s Clay, to enhance his art.

Graduated from JNTU, this 67-year-old artist has won numerous accolades at various art events. He has worked both commercially and as a dedicated professional artist, covering all areas of oil painting, murals, sculptures, pottery, clay paintings, resin art, and other decorative items. Muralidhar was also the R&D specialist at a Greeting Cards company and re-establishing his own art studio.

Although he excels in various art forms such as oil paintings, abstract paintings, decorative clay art, sculptures, murals, and reproductions of famous artists’ works, he specialises in clay art. He uses a special eco-friendly clay that he invented.

Talking about the clay, he said, “Since my school days, I was immersed in art and have participated in many group shows, solo shows, and art camps throughout the years. I used to create new works in art and sculpture. In 2001, after experimenting for six months, I developed a special clay. This special clay is a mixture of recycled material which is very soft, light in weight, antifungal, and does not require baking. Previously, relief works were made out of cement, POP, fiberglass, etc., which is harmful. My clay is non-toxic and very easy to use. With this clay, any artist with little skill can easily make relief art or sculptures. After it dries, no cracks form, and it can be directly painted upon with any paint.”