Dine like royalty: Experience Rajasthani flavours at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

HYDERABAD: The rich and diverse culinary heritage of Rajasthan came alive at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace with the spectacular Rajasthani Food Festival, which concluded recently. This culinary adventure transported our taste buds to the heart of Rajasthan with an authentic taste of Marwari and Rajputana cuisine, showcasing the vibrant flavours and creative culinary traditions of the region, ensuring a truly satisfying experience. The food festival was curated by Chef Ashwani, a Rajasthan-born culinary artist, who has refined his skills with prestigious hospitality brands.

We visited for Sunday brunch and to our surprise, the Rajasthani Food Festival was just the beginning of their enticing thematic brunches at Seasonal Tastes. In order to make Sunday brunches more special, they are planning to bring a new culinary adventure, expertly crafted by talented chefs to delight your taste buds each week for the entire month of July.

Rajasthani cuisine is a feast for the senses, rich and exotic in both taste and presentation. The food festival celebrated the royal legacy of the state and the culinary artistry of its people, offering a mouth-watering array of dishes. Not only that, in order to give an engaging experience, The Westin also organised pottery and art corners for the food connoisseurs.

From savoury main courses to delightful snacks and decadent sweet treats, every bite was a journey of flavours. Sharing his thoughts on the Rajasthani Food Festival, Chef Ashwani said, “We are honoured to bring the Rajasthani Food Festival at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, celebrating the essence of Rajasthan’s culinary traditions. From the rich flavours of Marwari delicacies to the royal richness of Rajputana cuisine, our festival promises a journey through the heartlands of Rajasthan highlighting some of the rare gems.”

We dove into an array of delicacies cooked to subtle perfection, starting with Makhaniya Lassi, a rich and creamy yogurt-based drink. Next, we focused our attention on yummy starters like Pyaaz ki Kachori, flaky pastries stuffed with a spiced onion filling, and Sangri ki Tikki, spiced patties made from desert beans. For non-vegetarians, there was Murgh ro Sulla (spiced grilled chicken) and Ghar ki Machli. Both dishes were cooked to perfection and had a great char taste.

As we savoured our starters, we made sure to leave ample space in our stomachs to enjoy the array of dishes in the main course. We started with Punchkutta, a tangy and spicy mixed vegetable dish, Teen Patti ro Saag, a traditional Rajasthani green vegetable curry, and Gulab Jamun ki Subzi, a unique savoury curry made from sweet Gulab Jamuns. We were pleasantly surprised with the Gulab Jamun ki Subzi — a nice change from the usual sweets.