‘Sail, savour the sea, not sights of Europe’, says Captain Dilip Donde

HYDERABAD : The marine world offers so much to us, and when it comes to navigating the choppy waters, we often look towards Navy officials who have been crucial in many expeditions that have made our country proud. CE had the opportunity to speak with Captain Dilip Donde, the first Indian to complete a solo unassisted circumnavigation of the globe under sail, during a session organised by YFLO on the endless possibilities in the blue economy.

What are the challenges that you usually encounter in this profession?

The biggest challenge is that we are the first in the country doing something like this. Sailing boats, navigating from one place to another, and taking people who are interested in doing it—being the first in the country obviously comes with challenges. Making people understand exactly what it is and weaving the regulative network is difficult since no one has done it before. We don’t have the necessary rules and laws like in the western world where it is quite common. These are the challenges in any venture when you are doing it for the first time in the country, and we are facing similar challenges.

How does it feel to be a part of this expedition?

It feels really nice to be doing something for the first time in the country and introducing our people to activities our ancestors used to do. It seems that this was lost somewhere, and now, reviving and continuing it feels nice.

How important is it to educate the younger generation about these things?

Firstly, I was a Captain in the Navy and left it in 2006. However, I think it is important for the younger generation and anyone as an Indian to learn about these things. We have a vast population but not enough landmarks, yet we have the ocean around us with 7,000 kilometers of coastline. This can be used for various activities like sailing for recreation and sport, which raises maritime awareness among the younger generation and benefits the overall country. It also generates substantial revenue. Today, if you go to Himachal, there are people crowding around there, but the sea is open to us and is far bigger than the landmarks we have, so lets utilise it.

Any inspirational words for those who want to join the Navy?

Joining the Navy is a wonderful career and offers a fulfilling life. I made that career choice around 30 years ago and have not regretted it for a single day. The opportunities that the navy offers for the next generation are growing by the day with the changing geopolitical scenarios. It should be a career choice for any boy or girl looking for an exciting and satisfying career. For others, I would say to try sailing. Go out to the sea and experience it. You are likely to enjoy it. We have such a big coastline with beautiful small ports. Why go to Europe or Southeast Asia to enjoy these activities when we have excellent sailing weather throughout the year right here? Why not use it?