Bullet shatters apartment window in Narsingi; Police probe links to nearby military practice

HYDERABAD: In a firing incident in Narsingi on Saturday morning, a bullet pierced through the window of an apartment, causing alarm among residents. Initial reports suggest that army personnel often practice firing in the area, and police are investigating all possible angles to determine the source of the bullet.

The incident occurred in the morning within Narsingi limits, where the bullet shattered the glass pane of a fifth-floor window and landed inside the apartment. Police confirmed there were no injuries or casualties. The clues team promptly arrived at the scene to collect samples and evidence.

A senior police officer confirmed the presence of police and military academies nearby, highlighting that their firing ranges cover extensive distances. “It’s possible the bullet originated from one of these academies during a practice session,” the officer stated. He also mentioned that while similar occurrences hadn’t been reported previously, they could potentially be linked to academy practice sessions.

The police said a thorough investigation is underway.