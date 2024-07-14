GHMC to utilize consultant services for expedited flyover construction around KBR park

HYDERABAD: The previous BRS government had put proposals for constructing flyovers, underpasses and multi-level grade separators at six locations around KBR Park on hold due to various obstacles encountered. However, the Congress government, after coming to power in the state, has decided to take up these stalled projects for better traffic management and hassle-free vehicle movement.
In recent meetings, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities to move the project forward. The civic body has estimated the cost of constructing the six flyovers around KBR Park to be Rs 586 crore.
To expedite the stalled projects, the GHMC has decided to utilise the services of a consultant to prepare 3D walkthroughs and renders for the upcoming flyovers and underpasses. The consultant will provide techniques to promote fast, efficient, economical and effective completion of the works.
Official sources said the selected consultant will study the current conditions at the six junctions, traffic congestion, design specifications and the impact of the flyovers on the congestion. The consultant is expected to complete the study within 15 days after reaching an agreement.
The chief minister is focusing on city development, including the surroundings of KBR Park, as it is located in the heart of the city and frequented by political leaders, wealthy individuals, movie stars and other VIPs. The government is confident that there will be no objections, even for the necessary permissions from the Centre.
Under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the state government in 2015 proposed developing six flyovers and underpasses around KBR Park. This involved the felling of a few hundred trees for road widening. To enable this, it proposed modifying the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) and reducing the park’s pathway to between three and 29.8 metres from its boundary, down from the current 25 to 35 metres. After a public hearing on the draft notification, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests cleared the proposal five years later, in 2020.
The Centre stated that the civic body should refrain from axing trees within the park’s first boundary wall since they were within the ESZ.
Proposed location
KBR Park Entrance Junction (LV Prasad junction)
Jubilee Hills Checkpost junction
Road No. 45 junction
Filmnagar junction
Maharaja Agrasen junction (Banjara Hills Road No. 12)
Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital junction (Banjara Hills Road No. 10)