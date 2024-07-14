GHMC to utilize consultant services for expedited flyover construction around KBR park

HYDERABAD: The previous BRS government had put proposals for constructing flyovers, underpasses and multi-level grade separators at six locations around KBR Park on hold due to various obstacles encountered. However, the Congress government, after coming to power in the state, has decided to take up these stalled projects for better traffic management and hassle-free vehicle movement.

In recent meetings, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities to move the project forward. The civic body has estimated the cost of constructing the six flyovers around KBR Park to be Rs 586 crore.

To expedite the stalled projects, the GHMC has decided to utilise the services of a consultant to prepare 3D walkthroughs and renders for the upcoming flyovers and underpasses. The consultant will provide techniques to promote fast, efficient, economical and effective completion of the works.

Official sources said the selected consultant will study the current conditions at the six junctions, traffic congestion, design specifications and the impact of the flyovers on the congestion. The consultant is expected to complete the study within 15 days after reaching an agreement.