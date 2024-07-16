Bygone era of calendar art

HYDERABAD : When I was younger, I eagerly awaited each new year, especially because the stores we frequented would send us fresh calendars adorned with different pictures every time. At home, it was a tradition to gather these calendar pictures and use them as interior décor. Our walls became adorned with quotes from celebrities, stunning landscapes, and depictions of deities, transforming the humble calendar into something more than just a timekeeper.

My interest in calendar art led me to explore its history, particularly its origins in Europe and its eventual spread across continents. In India, the father of Indian calendar art, Raja Ravi Varma, renowned for his paintings, such as ‘Shakuntala’, ‘Woman holding a fruit’, ‘Damayanti’, ‘Hamsa Damayanti’, and ‘Yashoda Krishna’, which continue to be popular, though now more commonly reproduced than seen as original paintings. In addition to this, there were images of Jesus Christ on calendars as well as notable figures from many religions and professions. Calendars featuring various images can be seen in public spaces in several Indian locations.

In the book “Gods in the Bazaar,” Kajri Jain examines the ways in which the calendar has influenced many representations, such as the dissemination of the Hindutva message through calendar art. She says, “These works of art acted as tools for social change in addition to creating a social identity.” These days, calendar art is computerised reproductions of the original paintings rather than the original paintings themselves. With the advancement of technology came a rise in the digital imaging of artwork. German philosopher and cultural critic Walter Benjamin attempted to explain, in his 1935 essay, “The work of art in the age of mechanical reproduction,” the phenomena of “Aura,” which is absent from the replicated artworks. The artwork tends to become a piece of paper and loses its uniqueness. Passionate artist Gowrneni Subbarao addresses the situation by stating, “The people who make the calendar art have declined as the number of people who buy them has become less.” He further adds that people with an interest in art prefer to purchase original paintings because they recognise the labour of love that goes into them rather than the cost. Painting replication has lower prices and is mostly preferred over an expensive one.