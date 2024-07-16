Classics of Bengali music unbound

HYDERABAD : Bengali music has always been a significant part of our country’s cultural heritage. Recently, the Bengal Unbound concert, organised by Hyderabad Bengalee Samity at Shilpakala Vedika, celebrated this rich tradition. Prominent musicians Sourendro Mullick and Soumyajit Das, known for their contributions to Bengali music, were the stars of the concert and shared their experiences and performances with us.

Reflecting on the concert, Sourendro Mullick said, “It was essentially a Sourendro-Soumyajit concert, and we wanted to perform the music we love. We enjoy diverse genres, and the audience’s engagement encouraged us to explore many different styles.”

Soumyajit added, “The invitation from Hyderabad Bengalee Samity was special, as it brought together people who left Kolkata decades ago. It was an evening filled with nostalgia. We’ve performed for Bengali associations worldwide, and it’s always heartwarming to see how deeply they cherish Bengali songs. We created unique versions of these old songs, making the experience truly memorable.”

Regarding their performance, Sourendro shared, “We approach compositions with a fresh perspective, not restricting ourselves to Bengali music. We performed ‘Tillana,’ a Carnatic piece we learned from M Balamuralikrishna. We also blended AR Rahman’s ‘Tu Hi Re’ with Bengali folk music, which thrilled the audience. We presented a fusion of Arijit Singh’s hits with classic Manna Dey songs, creating a dynamic flow throughout the evening.”

Soumyajit spoke about their frequent performances in Hyderabad, “This is our 6th or 7th performance here. Recently, we performed at the Global Spirituality Mahotsav in the presence of the President of India. Hyderabad is a charming city with a rich cultural blend and warm hospitality. The fusion of historical and modern elements here is akin to the fusion we create in our music.”