Hyderabadi queer artists thrive with handicrafts

HYDERABAD: As Pride Month ended in June, visibility and support for the LGBTQIA+ community often fade from mainstream consciousness. Corporations revert their logos, “progressive” commercials disappear, and mainstream brands resume ignoring queer existence. While queer publicity may be seasonal, queer individuals strive to live their best lives and be creative year-round. CE highlights some Hyderabadi queer artists and their small businesses, showcasing their art and passion to the world.
Telugay Art
“I’ve read before that the opposite of depression is expression, and I stand by that. Art has been my therapy, and it’s a great medium of self-expression, especially when you cannot verbally express yourself,” says Sriyukta, the queer artist behind Telugay Art, who is based in Gachibowli. Her art spans from oil portraiture and beautiful canvas paintings, to handmade jewellery and clay sculptures, which she sells at pop-up stalls semi-regularly, and her Instagram account. Her vulva-shaped clay trays have especially been a crowd favourite, and her customised portraits are beloved.
Sparsh Soaps
Sparsh Soaps, selling all-natural, preservative-free, unique soaps, is the pride and joy of Kiran Raj, a transman based in Malakpet.
“Taking out any kind of loan when you are a transgender person is almost impossible,” he speaks not only of his own challenges, but also those faced by trans people in even finding accommodation, “However, as this is a small business, we were able to manage.”
Inspired by his partner, he started the business in late 2023, and now sells over a dozen unique varieties of homemade soap. Aiming to set up an online presence soon, currently, Kiran Raj can be found at stalls at events in the city.
Tobu Tori: the Gift Shop
Started in 2019 alongside her partner by the queer artist Ambika, Tobu Tori is a gift shop offering a wide selection of handmade art and craftworks. Growing up in a creative family and taking after her artistic grandmother, Ambika started her journey with magnets. She has since experimented with a variety of media — wire, resin, alcoholic inks, quilling, papier mâché, clay, nothing is off limits to her creativity and love of exploration. Based in Gachibowli, she sells customised gift items through her Instagram account.“Right now, I’m working on ear cuffs,” she explains adding, “I love trying different mediums. My art fulfils me, and I’m happy I get to do that full-time through Tobu Tori.”
Minion Crafts
A mini art-and-craft store selling a wide variety of items through pop-up stalls and Instagram, Minion Crafts is run by the queer artist Shreosi since 2020. “It’s very rewarding to see people ask for and enjoy my art, and to make the people who supported me proud,” Shreosi says. Her works include coasters, paintings, earrings, tie-dye shirts and custom gifts, and she also hosts various art workshops. She is particularly fond of fluid art, and makes stunning pieces on canvas and earrings.
UwU Designs
“We don’t easily find many cute, fun things for queer people out here, unless it’s very expensive and often imported.” says Prachitee, the queer artist who has just recently launched UwU Designs with her partner, “I wanted to make fun things for us, that are affordable.” She makes quirky, cute T-shirts, stickers and art prints, all designed to bring a smile to your face, and hopes to expand into more variety. UwU Designs can be found at pop-up stalls, and on Instagram.