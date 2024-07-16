Hyderabadi queer artists thrive with handicrafts

HYDERABAD: As Pride Month ended in June, visibility and support for the LGBTQIA+ community often fade from mainstream consciousness. Corporations revert their logos, “progressive” commercials disappear, and mainstream brands resume ignoring queer existence. While queer publicity may be seasonal, queer individuals strive to live their best lives and be creative year-round. CE highlights some Hyderabadi queer artists and their small businesses, showcasing their art and passion to the world.

Telugay Art

“I’ve read before that the opposite of depression is expression, and I stand by that. Art has been my therapy, and it’s a great medium of self-expression, especially when you cannot verbally express yourself,” says Sriyukta, the queer artist behind Telugay Art, who is based in Gachibowli. Her art spans from oil portraiture and beautiful canvas paintings, to handmade jewellery and clay sculptures, which she sells at pop-up stalls semi-regularly, and her Instagram account. Her vulva-shaped clay trays have especially been a crowd favourite, and her customised portraits are beloved.

Sparsh Soaps

Sparsh Soaps, selling all-natural, preservative-free, unique soaps, is the pride and joy of Kiran Raj, a transman based in Malakpet.

“Taking out any kind of loan when you are a transgender person is almost impossible,” he speaks not only of his own challenges, but also those faced by trans people in even finding accommodation, “However, as this is a small business, we were able to manage.”

Inspired by his partner, he started the business in late 2023, and now sells over a dozen unique varieties of homemade soap. Aiming to set up an online presence soon, currently, Kiran Raj can be found at stalls at events in the city.