PV Sindhu to wear creations by Tarun Tahiliani at Paris 2024 Olympics

Tell us about the creations. What can we see our athletes wear?

At Tasva, our vision was to create something modern yet deeply rooted in tradition. Drawing inspiration from the Bundi jacket, we’ve infused modern silhouettes and layers, offering a fresh take on a classic style.

The ceremonial attire celebrates India’s rich cultural tapestry and patriotic spirit, reflected in the iconic tricolour palette of saffron, green, and white. Each element tells the story of India. We have used ikat-inspired printed panels in saffron and green, blue buttonholes representing the Ashoka Chakra, and ivory for peace and unity.

Designed for comfort and style, the classic kurta and Aligarhi combination in pure cotton ensures fluidity for unrestricted movement. Every detail, from the tape detailing to the safari pockets, is meticulously crafted. For female athletes, we have made a pre-pleated saree in viscose crepe for natural drape and breathability, paired with a viscose satin lycra blouse for maximum comfort.

The look is completed with modern trainers adorned with traditional Benaras brocade, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary fashion.

Were there any challenges while conceptualising it?

One of the primary challenges was achieving the perfect balance between tradition and modernity. Convincing the association to use the tricolour for the ceremonial dress was particularly significant, as India had not used the tricolour in this context before. It was important to illustrate how the tricolour could effectively symbolise our national pride and unity.

What’s a Tarun Tahiliani signature style?

Tarun Tahiliani signature style is based on elegance and comfort. Period. Belonging and belonging into a sense of self, rather than trying to stick out and draw attention for the wrong reasons. Cool, sophisticated people are secure enough to not want to be the center of attention for the wrong reasons, but rather be comfortable in their skin and have their clothing reflect their intellect and conviction. And that’s what Tarun Tahiliani style caters to.

It is all about luxury that feels good on the skin, very much based on the technology of construction, elegance, and sophisticated colors.

Tasva has been doing great in Hyderabad. What are your fond memories of the city?

Yes, Tasva has been doing great in Hyderabad. Tasva means ‘all that is me, all that is mine,’ and it embodies the idea of presenting the best version of oneself. When I collaborated with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd to create Tasva, our aim was to offer a fresh and delightful take on Indian wear for the modern man.

It’s one of the first cities that took off immediately. But it is common knowledge that Hyderabad is a terrific market for menswear. And even though there is such a competitive environment, the male population there or the people making the purchase decisions seem to understand cut, fit, and luxury much more than other cities because of their lifestyle.

I have many fond memories of the city because I used to visit there as a child and at that time lived in Secunderabad. Banjara Hills was literally a beautiful hill with a few rocks, with multiple rocks, where Anand Lal, the chairman of ITC, had this beautiful house overlooking the city where we used to go often. Besides that, the old hotels like palaces and the Hussainsagar Lake and the Secunderabad Club were areas we went to all the time. And it was truly some of the most magical summers that I spent over there.