Sathish's pinhole photography: Surreal snapshots

He showcased images that took more than a minute to capture, yet the quality with respect to light and detail in both highlighted and shadow areas was remarkable. This is not easy to achieve in a single picture with conventional photography. “In this technological era, the aperture can be set to 11, 16, and maybe 32 depending on the range of cameras. Pinhole photography, however, has f-stops ranging from 152 to 190. So just imagine where f-stop 22 is, and then it is 195. This demonstrates the depth of focus it can create and the creative possibilities it offers.”

Sathish explored Andhra Pradesh—Kadapa, Araku, and visited Ajanta Ellora caves, during different seasons. “It took four years for me to finish this project; I started this journey in 2021. There were a lot of challenges in the process. When I went for landscapes, there will be a breeze; you need to understand how to control it and how much time it will take, and what kind of feel the picture is going to give. When I went for architecture, people would pass by and comment, and there are people in some of these images, but you cannot identify them because of the exposure.”

Sathish mentions few key points which he learned in the process,“There is no scope for editing these images, so you have to be well-prepared for the pre-production work. It requires a lot of patience to click images since it takes three to four seconds to minutes to capture one image. Additionally, pinhole photography is a wonderful opportunity for beginners to learn the fundamentals of photography like handling a camera and how to look at the subject. It demands a lot of time, especially in situations where we cannot use a tripod.”