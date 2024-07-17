250 candidates raise objections over errors in DSC hall ticket

HYDERABAD: Around 250 candidates for the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 examination approached the Directorate of School Education in the city on Tuesday to rectify errors in their hall tickets.

Additional Director K Lingaiah told TNIE that the errors would be corrected by Wednesday morning. “We will make sure that we do not miss any candidates,” he added.

The DSC, the recruitment test for Secondary Grade Teachers, School Assistants and Language Pandits, will be held between July 18 and August 5 in two shifts.

Lingaiah maintained that the errors were not caused by the department. He said the mistakes were made by the candidates while entering their details. “While some entered the wrong medium, some entered the post they are applying to incorrectly,” he added.

In June, the Office of the Commissioner of School Education issued an amendment reducing the percentage of marks to the post of School Assistant in all subjects, School Assistant (Physical Education), Language Pandits and Physical Education Teachers in the DSC examination as per the National Council of Teacher Education Regulations.