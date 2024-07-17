Boon & bane of cord blood banking

New hope

In the era of emerging critical illness and disorders, the concept of preserving umbilical cord blood (UCB) for treating serious medical conditions is gaining traction across the globe.

According to Dr Mythri, hematopoietic stem cells found in cord blood can be utilised to treat over 70 types of diseases. These include immune system disorders, genetic disorders, neurological disorders, and certain types of cancer such as leukemia and lymphoma.

Stem cells serve as the main treatment for some of these diseases, while for others, they are used when other treatments have failed or as part of experimental research programs. Emphasising how effective cord blood stem cell transplants are compared to other types of stem cell treatments, she says, “Stem cells from cord blood can be given to more people and are less likely to cause rejection than those from bone marrow. Cord blood can be frozen and stored, ready for anyone who needs it. In contrast, collecting bone marrow poses some risks and is painful for the donor. Also, bone marrow must be used soon after it is collected.”

Potential risks and drawbacks

Every new medical advancement brings both benefits and drawbacks. Specifying the limitations of using stem cells, Dr Himmabindu says, “Research is still in progress, and we don’t yet know the full potential of cord blood. It is merely impossible that all conditions can be treated with stem cells. I recommend that people with a family history of serious medical conditions consider investing in preserving stem cells. Moreover, it is not affordable for everyone.”

Similarly, Dr Mythri explains the potential risks of cord blood, saying, “Sometimes, not enough cord blood can be collected, especially if the baby is preterm or if there are complications during delivery.” She adds, “Cord blood does not contain many stem cells, which means that adults needing a transplant will require cord blood stem cells from multiple donors.”

Hence, it’s crucial to know about your family’s medical history and carefully consider your options before deciding to invest in cord blood banking.