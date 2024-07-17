Hyderabad: 12-year-old rape survivor discharged from hospital

HYDERABAD: A 12-year-old girl and survivor of gangrape, who underwent medical termination of pregnancy on July 7, has been discharged from the hospital, said authorities. She has been taken to a shelter house under the guidance of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

CWC chairperson of Medchal-Malkajgiri district A Raja Reddy said, “The survivor is still mentally unstable and will need continuous counselling.”

The officials believe that the care provided at the shelter will be more beneficial than returning to her home or going to the village as suggested by her mother. It is vital for her to remain in the shelter house for at least a month to ensure she receives the appropriate assistance and attention,” Raja Reddy said.

It can be recalled that the abortion of the 26-week-old foetus was allowed by the Telangana High Court. The 12-year-old was kept under observation as she had blood clots in the embryo sac.

Taking into consideration the survivor’s family situation, the CWC had planned to place the 12-year-old girl into the custody of a shelter home. However, she expressed reluctance, while her mother, declared unfit to take care of the survivor, said she was facing issues and unwilling to accompany the 12-year-old at the shelter home.

Police to record her statement

The Neredmet police are preparing to record the survivor’s statement. After that, there are plans to transfer the minor to another shelter house in Ameerpet.

This is aimed at providing a more secure and supportive environment as she continues her recovery journey, said Raja Reddy.