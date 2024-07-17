Optimal bedroom lighting for sleep

HYDERABAD: Quality sleep is often difficult to achieve in today’s modern, stressful world. Among the various factors that can disrupt our rest, lighting stands out as crucial yet often overlooked.

Have you ever experienced abruptly waking up when someone switches on the light in your room? Or shielded yourself from the morning sun under the blanket? These reactions show our sleep’s sensitivity to light. The bedroom plays a significant role in ensuring sleep quality, where poor lighting choices can turn the space uninviting and disturbing.

Light and the biological clock

Our biological clock is designed to wake up with daylight and sleep when night falls. The advent of artificial light, from streetlamps to phone screens, disrupts the balance between natural daylight and our internal clock, affecting our relationship with darkness. “Matching our body’s internal clock with external light is essential for producing good quality sleep. Altering this alignment affects the entire sleep process,” says Dr Harshini Errabelli, Sleep Therapeutics Bio Founder and Sleep Specialist.