Savouring with a camera

Giving it a shot

The year 2014 gave Trishnanta her first break in the F&B industry as a food stylist and photographer.

As a newcomer in the industry, it was really important for her to stand out, and her first commercial shoot made it happen. Thinking about capitalising on food styling and photography she says, “In 2017-18, I decided to take a big leap of faith, by choosing it as a career. I quit my full-time job and switched to photography. While actively working as a food photographer and stylist, I was still working as a copywriter in advertising agencies for one-and-half years.”

It was in 2019 when Trishnanta made the full-time switch to being a photographer and founded her own company, Berry on Top Photography. Since then, there has been no looking back.

Interestingly, for her a typical day begins around 10 am. The location completely depends upon the projects signed for or according to the client’s requirements. The photographer sharing her 8-hour-long schedule, says, “If it is a restaurant shoot, then we reach the location and shoot until lunch. The lunch breaks are never fixed. We try to cover 5 to 6 shots before the lunch. So typically the first session of the shoot ends by 2.30 pm but gets extended when we need to meet the deadlines. Apart from photography, we also do food styling, which overall needs its own time and effort.”