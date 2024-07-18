Dancing her way from Kuwait to India

HYDERABAD: Ananya Surapaneni, a 16-year-old Kuchipudi dancer, has made significant strides in her field despite being born and raised in Kuwait. Her passion for this traditional Indian dance form began at a young age, inspired by her mother’s performances. Ananya has trained under esteemed gurus like Singaramani awardee Challa Vedavalli Garu and Kalaimanai Vempati Chinna Satyam awardee Madavapeddi Murthy, ensuring she leaves no stone unturned in her pursuit of excellence. In this exclusive interaction, Ananya shares her journey and love for Kuchipudi.

Tell us about yourself and how you started your passion for dance.

I was three years old when I saw my mother dancing. Watching all the children dressed up, I felt very passionate about it. I started dancing at the age of seven and have continued ever since. I began my journey in Kuwait, where I was born and brought up, performing there initially.

How was it performing in Kuwait, and how does it feel to be in India?

In Kuwait, there are Indian and Telugu associations, so I often performed in groups with my co-performers. After moving to India, my performances have mostly been solo.

How was your journey in Hyderabad when you first started dancing here?

My solo performances in India began with Annamaya Bhavana Vahini and continued in places like Srisailam, Basar, Vijayawada Kanaka Durgamma Gudi, TTD Jubilee Hills, Shiridi, Yadagiri Gutta, and my recent performance in Shilparamam.

You were inspired by your mother’s dance. Did you ever perform together?

Unfortunately, we have not had any dual performances. My mother, Vasireddi Haritha started working and discontinued dance in the initial stages. However, I would love to dance with her if given an opportunity.

Can you explain your performance experiences in Kuwait?

As the youngest in the troupe, I was always in the front. I was very chubby and had a unique bond with the makeup man, who ensured I looked different and bright. It was a distinctive experience.

Was it challenging being young and practicing traditional dance?

I did not face many challenges. I am very traditional and cultural, not westernised. I don’t like Western culture and prefer to stay connected to my Indian roots.