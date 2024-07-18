Poignant visuals of social change

HYDERABAD: Photography have been known to portray various emotions and as well as capture reality. With an aim to drive a social change through the lens of photography, 24 Hour Project, a unique initiative was formed. This New-York based organisation brings together emerging photographers, aspiring photojournalists, and visual storytellers from cities worldwide to document humanity in real-time over a 24-hour period. Their efforts culminate in exhibitions held across the globe. Recently, for the first time, the exhibition was held in India at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad exhibition showcased around 127 photographs, featuring contributions from photographers across 113 countries. Notably, 20 of these photographs focused on the theme of women empowerment, reflecting the project’s emphasis on social issues. Nine of the photographs were from Hyderabad, 57 from various parts of India, and the rest from countries such as China, Finland, South Korea, etc. These images were captured over the last five years of the photo challenge, providing a diverse and comprehensive view of global humanity.

The event, which spanned from July 6 to July 14, was more than just an exhibition. It included workshops, photowalks, and other activities designed to engage the community and foster a deeper understanding of visual storytelling. Participants had the opportunity to learn from experienced photographers and engage in practical sessions that highlighted the power of photography in social documentation.

The 24 Hour Project was founded by Renzo Grande in 2012 in New York. The organisation conducts an annual photo challenge where participants are required to take one photo every hour for 24 hours, capturing the essence of their surroundings. This challenge is the cornerstone of the project, giving it its name. The themes of the challenge change each year, with this year’s focus being on women empowerment. The funds collected through photo submissions are donated to charitable causes, underlining the project’s commitment to social responsibility.