Stars shine bright

Faria Abdullah (Telugu Actress)

This is my first time at IIFA, and I am super excited. I am hoping that, like every other award function, we celebrate films, acting, and the whole shebang. I absolutely love seeing artists coming together and enjoying what they do. I might be performing, which is very exciting. We’ve all grown up watching IIFA on TV, and it’s always so star-studded. IIFA Utsavam is no less, especially now when the South Indian film industry is booming and we are at our peak

Pragya Jaiswal (Actress)

I am very happy and excited to be here today for the press conference of IIFA Utsavam 2024. The last time I was here was in 2017, so it has been a seven-year gap. I am thrilled that IIFA is back in the South. I hope it is a fantastic show, and I hope my performance goes really well and you all have a great time. I am performing this year, and I am very excited about it

Actress Khushbu

Actress Khushbu expresses her views on being a part of IFFA and says, “It feels fantastic to be a part of this event.”

Simran Bagga (Actress)

My first award was in school for discus throw on sports day. I feel very proud to be a part of IIFA. Having been associated with IIFA for so many years, I experienced its celebration in Hyderabad for two years. Now, we are taking it to Abu Dhabi, and I am very excited about it. I wish the whole team good luck