Narsingi police intensify probe after 199 grams of cocaine seized

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police have ramped up the probe into a NDPS case following the seizure of 199 grams of cocaine.

Police teams are working with the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) to trace two Nigerians — Ezeonyili and Ebuka — who are key suspects in the case. Ezeonyili reportedly operates from Hyderabad while Ebuka is based in Bengaluru.

Blessing, identified as accused no. 1, allegedly sourced cocaine from an unidentified person in Delhi, which was then obtained by Ezeonyili. Investigators believe that Ezeonyili supplied cocaine to Aman, who is reportedly the brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh.

The remand report, accessed by TNIE, mentions Aman’s father as Kulwinder Singh. However, authorities have not confirmed the relationship between Aman and Rakul Preet during press briefings.

The report states that Blessing made approximately 30 trips to Delhi to source cocaine, delivering it to Ezeonyili. The mode of her transport and how she operated in the city are still under investigation. The report also indicates that Ezeonyili and another suspect, Azeez, were financing peddlers to ensure a continuous supply of drugs.