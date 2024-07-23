184 professors, additional DMEs transferred in govt hospitals across Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a major reshuffle under the general transfers, the health department has transferred 184 professors across various departments of government medical colleges (GMCs) in the state. The transfer order was released by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu on July 21 under the Director of Medical Education (DME).

Interestingly, professors from districts have been transferred to the state capital while many of the professors working in hospitals in Hyderabad have been shifted to districts.

Notable transfers include Dr T Shankar, superintendent of the government ENT hospital, and Dr V Rajalingam, superintendent of Sarojini Eye hospital, who have both been moved to GMC, Yadadri. Dr T Usha Rani, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, has been posted to GMC, Nizamabad, while Dr P Mahboob Khan, superintendent of Chest Hospital, has been sent to GMC, Maheshwaram.

The reshuffle also impacted additional directors of medical education at Gandhi Medical College and Osmania General Hospital, with district hospital doctors reposted to city hospitals. Dr K Ramesh Reddy, principal of Gandhi Medical College, was transferred to GMC, Yadadri Bhongir, replaced by Dr K Indira, principal of GMC, Nizamabad. Fever Hospital superintendent K Shankar has been transferred to Government Medical College, Jangaon.

Other transfers include Dr B Nagendar, superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, who was moved to the GGH, Maheshwaram, and M Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, transferred to GGH, Yadadri Bhongir. Dr Ch N Raj Kumari from GMC, Nalgonda has replaced Dr Raja Rao as superintendent.