‘Be an Indian Chef, not French or Italian’

HYDERABAD: Inspirations can be drawn from anyone in the world. We try to hear or rather listen to people who constantly motivate us to achieve something in our lives. Our goals become even more interesting when we have someone to look up to. Such a person is Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna, who has been a source of inspiration and admiration for millions in our country. During his visit to the Bergner-Agromech Industries Store in Hyderabad, CE had the opportunity for a one-on-one interaction with him, where he shared his preferences for food and his love for Indian cuisine.

As he explored the Agromech store, Chef Khanna expressed his amazement, saying, “I never thought there would be something like this store. It is homegrown and has a history of over 50 years. I also thought that this is a master class of thinking about how you can develop your business within your own market. It is very local but very international. It is a very up-to-date store. Few things that are launched are so impressive; they are traditional but modern too.”

Food is defined and expressed differently by each individual, and for this super chef, it holds a unique meaning. “For me, the meaning of food is different because I have been doing this for 40 years now. I feel that food should be the biggest binding of the millennium. The whole meaning of food has changed for me. I just feel that the restaurant is not just about food but about bringing people together,” he opines.