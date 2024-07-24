Celebrating Kakatiya glory

HYDERABAD: Bringing the forgotten dance forms of the Kakatiya dynasty to the stage at Ravindra Bharati, Kakatiyam 3, a dance ballet by Padmashri and SNA awardee Dr Gaddam Padmaja Reddy, featured her grand entry as Rani Rudrama, raising the bar of audience expectations. Her entrance was marked by children in the dance troupe welcoming her with dance and lights in hand offstage.

Known for her dance series Kakatiyam 1 and 2, showcased in front of thousands across India and the USA over a decade, Dr Padmaja Reddy performed different dance forms from Nrtta Ratnavali, written by Jaya Senapati (Rani Rudrama Devi’s uncle), in Kakatiyam 3. This book mentions 15 dance forms, which were adapted for the Kakatiyam series. These dances are rooted in the traditional and regional styles of Telangana. They incorporate local folklore, rituals, and the daily lives of people. The dances are characterised by their earthy movements, vibrant costumes, and lively music.

With 85 dancers on stage performing various styles, the audience was transported back to the Kakatiya dynasty. The Kakatiyam series predominantly involved desi dance styles such as Perini, Suda, Rasakam, Natya Rasakam, Danda Rasaka, Charcari, Shivapriyam, Chintu Nrttam, Kanduka Nrttam, Bhandika Nrttam, Ghatisani Nrttam, Charana Nrttam, Bahurupa Nrttam, Kollata Nartana, and Bhramari, adapted across the three parts of the Kakatiyam ballet.

Asked about the unique presentation, Dr Padmaja Reddy said, “The presentation of Kakatiyam Part 3 was unique due to its integration of historical research and findings into the choreography, providing an authentic representation of the dance forms. Visual storytelling was enhanced with multimedia elements such as projections and lighting, enriching the narrative aspect of the performance. The collaborative effort involving scholars, historians, and dance experts ensured accuracy and depth.”