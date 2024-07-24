Regal drapes

HYDERABAD: Known for innovating rare techniques of hand weaving in Varanasi, Swati and Sunaina Gold, designers, showcased their latest collection- French Inspired Varanasi sarees recently at Gaurang’s Kitchen. Presented by Gaurang Shah and Pratiksha Prashant, the collection named ‘Varanasi to Versailles’ is a celebration of the legacy of Indo-European aesthetics in Indian textiles, forging a powerful artistic conversation across time and cultures.

The ensembles encompassed single edition sarees, dupattas and garments reinterpret quintessentially Benarasi fabrics and weaving techniques, taking inspiration from various styles of French brocades — from Rococo to the Baroque. These combine a use of the finest of muslin and silk yarns, environment-friendly dyes, and 98.5% silver zari electroplated in 24-carat gold.

The showcase also featured a French-style shikargah jaal, a bold Rococo flower cast as a konia, Baroque-period bouquets forming butas, and the gossamer textures of lace handwoven across a pallu are some of the highlighted elements of the collection.

Asked about the inspiration, Sunaina explained, “In 2020, just before COVID, Swati and I went to France. We were inspired by the connection between France and India, particularly in the realm of women’s fashion. We decided to bring back French motifs and flowers and integrate them with our Indian weaves. Many of the sarees here feature bows and ribbons, embodying a very French aesthetic. During our trip, we visited flea markets in France where we found old textiles and crochets, some dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries. We replicated many of these with our own twist, though some designs weren’t practical to weave.”

The collection takes forward the robust exchange of decorative styles in historical textiles between India and France, expressing them in fabrics from Varanasi. Diaphanous tissues, refined tanchois and heavy gyaser brocades take centre stage in the show. Hand-brocading techniques like kadhua, jamdani and dampach are included, which are also part of Varanasi’s traditions.