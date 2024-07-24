Stories in skin

HYDERABAD: Tattoos aren’t just cool designs on your body anymore — they’re symbols of who you are and what you’ve been through. People all over the world use tattoos to remember important moments in their lives and show off what matters most to them. Skilled artists create beautiful tattoos that mean a lot to the people who wear them.
Ink for memories
“When Snoopy passed away, I was heartbroken,” Sreerag shared. “Snoopy wasn’t just a pet — she was my best friend. To keep her memory alive, I got a tattoo of her name on my arm. Every time I look at it, I remember all the happiness she brought me. It’s a simple but powerful way to honour Snoopy.”
Aditi explained, “My tattoo tells a different story. My professor from UG, whom I called ‘Prof,’ was not just my professor. He was my mentor and stood with me throughout my ups and downs. When he passed away, I got a tattoo that says ‘soulmate’ to honour our special bond. It’s a reminder of all the support he gave me and how much he meant to me. This tattoo gives me strength and keeps his memory alive.”
Artistry of meaningful designs
The owner and artist of Koru Ink Tattoo Studio, Shubhojit Chakravarti, feels that tattooing combines craftsmanship and art. “It requires a deep personal connection and intuition to create a design that truly reflects the client’s story,” he says. Working with clients who want trauma-related tattoos at his shop requires a carefully planned and trauma-informed approach. “Establishing a trustworthy relationship is critical,” says Shubhojit. In this process, mental preparation is evaluated, goals and expectations are discussed, possible hazards are explained, and continuous support is given. “It’s about empowering clients to reclaim their narratives and find healing through their tattoos,” he says.
Neuropsychiatrist Dr Madhu Vamsi G emphasises the healing advantages of tattoos inspired by trauma. “For many, tattoos symbolise strength and transformation,” he says. They can improve self-worth, emotional balance, and a feeling of direction in addition to beauty. Nonetheless, expert psychiatrist Dr D Suresh advises caution. He states, “The tattooing process can evoke intense emotions,” highlighting the importance of a secure and encouraging setting.
Deciding to get a tattoo related to a traumatic experience can be a big deal and might change your life in a meaningful way. Tattoo artists and therapists can help you tell your story, heal from tough times, and show how strong you are by using a trauma-informed approach. It’s super important to talk openly about what you want and any risks involved, and to make sure you’re emotionally ready and trust the people helping you. These tattoos aren’t just cool designs on your skin — they’re powerful symbols of courage, healing, and growth that show how tough and whole you are.