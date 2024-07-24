Stories in skin

HYDERABAD: Tattoos aren’t just cool designs on your body anymore — they’re symbols of who you are and what you’ve been through. People all over the world use tattoos to remember important moments in their lives and show off what matters most to them. Skilled artists create beautiful tattoos that mean a lot to the people who wear them.

Ink for memories

“When Snoopy passed away, I was heartbroken,” Sreerag shared. “Snoopy wasn’t just a pet — she was my best friend. To keep her memory alive, I got a tattoo of her name on my arm. Every time I look at it, I remember all the happiness she brought me. It’s a simple but powerful way to honour Snoopy.”

Aditi explained, “My tattoo tells a different story. My professor from UG, whom I called ‘Prof,’ was not just my professor. He was my mentor and stood with me throughout my ups and downs. When he passed away, I got a tattoo that says ‘soulmate’ to honour our special bond. It’s a reminder of all the support he gave me and how much he meant to me. This tattoo gives me strength and keeps his memory alive.”