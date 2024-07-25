Kargil Vijay Diwas: Hyderabad veterans recall historic battle

They moved further towards Kargil after a few days. “While posted at Zero Point, which is in the Pakistan range, we could make and eat food till 3 pm; after that, we were strictly ordered not to even light up a single matchstick, or else we would be bombed at that very moment,” mentions Subedar Reddy. Sleeping under the cover of mountains and witnessing the remains of gun firing every morning, which used to start around 12 am and last until 4 am, became a ‘daily routine’. “It was like Diwali,” says Subedar Reddy. “Pakistani troops were on top of the hill, and we were right below the hill. However, everything was coming under our control, though many of our soldiers went missing. We saw and handled a lot of casualties and dead bodies of both Indian and Pakistani troops. I don’t even remember how many casualties I saw during that time. I thought, now it’s my turn! But I was never scared. After fighting for three months straight with ‘josh’, on July 26, 1999, we were informed that Kargil was under our control,” he adds. Subedar Reddy received a “Commendation Card” for his contribution in the Kargil War.

‘Many of us got bit by snakes and scorpions’

Havildar (Retd) B Murli Krishna was in the 654 EME (Electronics and Mechanical Engineers) Battalion, posted in the Western Sector, Rajasthan. “We were in charge of going to war zones and repairing technical equipment, like tanks, vehicles, devices, and weapons. We provided continuous support from the back,” recalls Havildar (Retd) Krishna. “Our forces were put on standby in Rajasthan, even after the war was declared over. I was deployed in Rajasthan for 18 months without any leave,” he adds. There were extreme challenges, “Due to some external threat, our unit used to move to new places almost every night. We were in constant motion. It was all desert; there were scorpions and snakes, then hot weather and water problems. Many of us got bit by these snakes and scorpions,” shares Havildar (Retd) Krishna.

An Indian soldier never looks back; for them, ‘national security matters the most’. The dedication, valour, and selfless sacrifice of our bravehearts inspire generations. “It hurts to see a military person; after serving their nation for years, after retirement, they are stuck with jobs like security guards; once that person was operating missiles,” shares Havildar (Retd) Krishna.