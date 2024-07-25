Mahesh Kale mesmerises audiences in Hyderabad with 'Abhangawari' concert

HYDERABAD: With tilaks on their foreheads and topis on their heads, the spiritual evening for the audience began at the national award-winning vocalist Mahesh Kale’s concert, ‘Abhangawari’. Organised by Tatvaa Arts in association with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, the concert brought together the spiritual community of Hyderabad to celebrate Marathi abhangs.

Originally rooted in the spiritual ideologies of the Bhakti saints of Maharashtra, Marathi abhangs are a type of devotional poetry sung in praise of the Hindu God Vitthal. The Abhangawari series, presented by Mahesh Kale for the past eight years, aims to preserve and spread this culture across states and countries.

Talking about the idea behind the Abhangawari series, Mahesh Kale explained, “Abhangawari in its literal sense means an unbroken pilgrimage, which is also the spirit of the actual pilgrimage that goes to Pandharpur. So my hope and effort is to give the audience a sense of going on the pilgrimage of Lord Vitthal.”

The packed halls of Ravindra Bharati resounded with chants of Vitthal as attendees gathered to witness and experience the divine evening. While Dr Sharayu Deshpande began her narrations, Mahesh Kale commenced the concert with ‘Sada Majhe Dola,’ ‘Sukha Che Je Sukh,’ ‘Amhi Vithhalache Warkari,’ and ‘Vithhala.’

The Abhangawari title track, written, composed, and sung by Mahesh Kale, was the highlight of the evening. “I think Abhangawari has assumed a life of its own, and because I am related to it with my journey, the journey of Abhangawari is also evolving. Over the years, I have composed a few abhangs, and I like to include them as I go. For this year, I actually have written my first abhang, and I have composed and sung it. We have also added a few production elements like video footage that has been specially shot, and the lights have been carefully designed. There is an element of sand art,” Mahesh Kale told CE.