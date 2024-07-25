Mahesh Kale mesmerises audiences in Hyderabad with 'Abhangawari' concert

HYDERABAD: With tilaks on their foreheads and topis on their heads, the spiritual evening for the audience began at the national award-winning vocalist Mahesh Kale’s concert, ‘Abhangawari’. Organised by Tatvaa Arts in association with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, the concert brought together the spiritual community of Hyderabad to celebrate Marathi abhangs.
Originally rooted in the spiritual ideologies of the Bhakti saints of Maharashtra, Marathi abhangs are a type of devotional poetry sung in praise of the Hindu God Vitthal. The Abhangawari series, presented by Mahesh Kale for the past eight years, aims to preserve and spread this culture across states and countries.
Talking about the idea behind the Abhangawari series, Mahesh Kale explained, “Abhangawari in its literal sense means an unbroken pilgrimage, which is also the spirit of the actual pilgrimage that goes to Pandharpur. So my hope and effort is to give the audience a sense of going on the pilgrimage of Lord Vitthal.”
The packed halls of Ravindra Bharati resounded with chants of Vitthal as attendees gathered to witness and experience the divine evening. While Dr Sharayu Deshpande began her narrations, Mahesh Kale commenced the concert with ‘Sada Majhe Dola,’ ‘Sukha Che Je Sukh,’ ‘Amhi Vithhalache Warkari,’ and ‘Vithhala.’
The Abhangawari title track, written, composed, and sung by Mahesh Kale, was the highlight of the evening. “I think Abhangawari has assumed a life of its own, and because I am related to it with my journey, the journey of Abhangawari is also evolving. Over the years, I have composed a few abhangs, and I like to include them as I go. For this year, I actually have written my first abhang, and I have composed and sung it. We have also added a few production elements like video footage that has been specially shot, and the lights have been carefully designed. There is an element of sand art,” Mahesh Kale told CE.
The evening also featured other compositions such as ‘Aata Mi Ananya Yethe Aadhikari,’ ‘Avghe Garje,’ ‘Pandharpur,’ ‘Abeer Gulal + Theerth Vitthal + Majhe Maher Pandhari,’ and ‘Kanada Raja Pandharicha.’ Mahesh Kale’s vocals was accompanied by Pandurang Pawar on tabla, Abhinay Ravande on harmonium, Shubham Ugale on pakhwaj, Harshit Shankar on flute, Apurv Dravid on side rhythm, and Apoorv Gokhale on violin which enriched the experience.
Currently living in Silicon Valley, Mahesh Kale teaches approximately 1,500 students worldwide. He performs concerts around the globe. “One of the main milestones in my life was my acceptance as a disciple by Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki. Then, I ended up singing for a film, which was a revival of his musical theatrical work, ‘Katyar Kaljat Ghusli’. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed half of the songs, while the other half were kept from the original 1967 play. I ended up winning the National Film Award for my first song ‘Aruni Kirani’ in this 2015 Marathi film.”
Sharing his experience of winning the National Award, he said, “It was quite an experience. It was beautiful. We only read in books that the president is the first citizen of the country. Being awarded for what you love was very special, especially for a composition for a film that was originally composed by my Guruji. It was like a dream.”