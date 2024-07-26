Hyderabad police bust rave party, seize drugs, liquor

HYDERABAD: Five persons were apprehended by the Special Task Force for allegedly organising a rave party at a service apartment near Cyber Towers here on Wednesday. As many as 14 men and six women reportedly took part in the party. They were found in possession of foreign liquor bottles and drugs, said sources.

The police seized one gram of cocaine, two grams of MDMA, 0.84 grams of OG Kush and 48 bottles of liquor, several of which were bought from Dubai. The event organisers were identified as A Naga Raju Yadav (31), A Sai Kumar Yadav (27), T Emmanuel (20), Chatti Kishore (28) and G Nithin (24).

According to the STF personnel, Yadav along with his friends went to Goa on July 12 and purchased three grams of cocaine and gave it to Nithin who travelled by a private bus to Hyderabad. The gang was reportedly meeting to attend the birthday party of Naga Raju.

Meanwhile, the STF said that Sai Kumar purchased the foreign liquor and arranged the party. Kishore booked the service apartment, the cops added.