Animal Birth Control centres to curb dog menace in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In response to growing concerns over stray dog attacks, especially on children, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) and Municipal Commissioners from surrounding municipalities visited the Blue Cross of Hyderabad, maintained by Amala Akkineni. This visit followed a decision by the State Level Monitoring Committee headed by MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore. The visit focused on developing effective strategies to address stray dog menace.

The meeting centred on establishing Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres with clear guidelines to manage animal populations in a sustainable and humane approach in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).The goal is to improve public safety and the quality of life for stray animals, reducing aggressive behaviour.

Municipal commissioners were briefed on SOPs for stray dog sterilisation under the ABC programme, including infrastructure needs, pre and post operative care and vaccinations.

All ABCs centres in the district headquarters will be fully operational. Additionally, the CDMA proposed to offer orientation and training for veterinarians and para-veterinarians through the Blue Cross of Hyderabad. Awareness campaigns will be conducted for SHGs and RWAs on how to handle stray dogs and avoid dog bites.