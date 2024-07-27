Festive servings: To evoke nostalgia among Bonalu celebrants

HYDERABAD: While the city gears up to celebrate the Bonalu festival, also known as Mahankali Amma Jatara, several hotels and restaurants are offering special Bonalu delicacies. One such destination is The Park Hotel, Somajiguda, which presents the Dashabdi Telangana Bonalu Brunch: Bonalu Bojanum, featuring a diverse array of cuisines sure to evoke nostalgia among Bonalu celebrants. Here’s a closer look at the impressive spread available this weekend at The Park Hotel.
Our culinary journey began with Natu Kodi served with Chitti Garelu, Lever Fry, Fish Fry, Boti Curry, Pulusu, Mutton Curry, and more. These dishes have been carefully curated to reflect the rich cultural heritage of Telangana cuisine. Executive Chef Satya Narayana, who designed the menu for the Bonalu Brunch, shares insights into the specialty of these dishes and the inspiration behind crafting an authentic food experience.
“As a Telangana native, I wanted to celebrate Bonalu by offering traditional food over two days in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, timed with the 10th anniversary of Telangana’s formation. Previous events like Bathukamma and our formation day brunch have received positive feedback from our guests, who always look forward to unique promotions. Our Bonalu promotion aims to showcase the best of Telangana cuisine,” explains Chef Satya.
Speaking about the cuisine and offerings at the festival, Chef Satya highlights, “We’re presenting classic Telangana dishes like Talakaya Kura, Mutton Pulusu, Mutton Fry, Lever Curry, Boti Curry, and Kala Shorba, reminiscent of home-cooked meals. Additionally, we’re serving Natu Kodi Chitti Garelu, Mutton Pulusu with Puri — traditional combinations from Telangana households. For dessert, we have the iconic Double Ka Meetha and Belam Annam, known locally as Parmannam. Bonalu, a festival honouring the Goddess, traditionally includes meat offerings and brings families together. Our brunch spread, available at Aqua and Verandah, features 20 to 25 Bonalu dishes available for Sunday brunch on July 21 and July 28.”
Chef Satya also shares his passion for reviving forgotten dishes, stating, “One such dish we’re proud to feature is Boti Dappalam, a nostalgic home recipe seldom found in hotels. Drawing inspiration from my travels across India, I’ve always aimed to showcase local cuisines, including Telangana’s rich culinary traditions. Many guests appreciate the opportunity to enjoy authentic local cuisine with their families, and we remain committed to highlighting local flavours in our future endeavours.”
For a memorable Sunday brunch experience, look no further than The Park Hotel, where Bonalu festivities and delicious food await you and your loved ones.