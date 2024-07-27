Festive servings: To evoke nostalgia among Bonalu celebrants

HYDERABAD: While the city gears up to celebrate the Bonalu festival, also known as Mahankali Amma Jatara, several hotels and restaurants are offering special Bonalu delicacies. One such destination is The Park Hotel, Somajiguda, which presents the Dashabdi Telangana Bonalu Brunch: Bonalu Bojanum, featuring a diverse array of cuisines sure to evoke nostalgia among Bonalu celebrants. Here’s a closer look at the impressive spread available this weekend at The Park Hotel.

Our culinary journey began with Natu Kodi served with Chitti Garelu, Lever Fry, Fish Fry, Boti Curry, Pulusu, Mutton Curry, and more. These dishes have been carefully curated to reflect the rich cultural heritage of Telangana cuisine. Executive Chef Satya Narayana, who designed the menu for the Bonalu Brunch, shares insights into the specialty of these dishes and the inspiration behind crafting an authentic food experience.

“As a Telangana native, I wanted to celebrate Bonalu by offering traditional food over two days in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, timed with the 10th anniversary of Telangana’s formation. Previous events like Bathukamma and our formation day brunch have received positive feedback from our guests, who always look forward to unique promotions. Our Bonalu promotion aims to showcase the best of Telangana cuisine,” explains Chef Satya.