Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority launches portal, asks holders to digitise TDRs

HYDERABAD: With the Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) platform under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) being digitised, all TDRs will now be processed exclusively online.

The issuance of manual TDR certificates has been discontinued and the TDR Bank platform has been introduced on the Telangana Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TG-bPASS) portal.

The HMDA has requested citizens to digitise their previously issued manual TDR certificates. The HMDA will convert existing manual TDR certificates to a digital format to facilitate further transactions.

HMDA has manually issued 150 TDRs for approximately 14,72,627.59 sq yd, with a TDR amount of Rs 1,651.31 crore. TDR holders are required to convert their existing certificates into digital format since the utilisation or sale of TDR certificates is permitted only through digital certificates.

At the time of application submission, the TDR holder needs to present the original TDR and Aadhaar for verification. Upon submission, the documents will be processed for the issuance of a digital certificate, according to HMDA officials.

Until July 10, 2024, HMDA was issuing manual TDRs while the GHMC had successfully implemented the online TDR Bank.

TDR is a zoning tool used by governments and municipalities to manage urban growth and preserve designated areas. It allows property owners to transfer the development rights of their land to another location, typically in exchange for monetary compensation or other benefits.

In April 2012, the state government issued orders for TDRs, granting 200 percent of the built-up area for land surrendered for the Master Plan Road/Road Development Plan and 100 percent for developing recreational buffer zones. In December 2017, these percentages were revised to 400 percent for the Master Plan Road Development Plan and 200 percent for conservation efforts.

TDR certificates were issued to landowners who surrendered their land at no cost to the local bodies, which was affected by master plan roads. Additional floors for high-rise and non-high-rise buildings were sanctioned based on TDR utilisation.

These processes were executed manually until July 10, 2024, according to HMDA officials.