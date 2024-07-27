Tech-driven wildlife conservation

HYDERABAD: Growing digital innovations and technology play a crucial role in conserving the rich flora and fauna, as safeguarding nature and its resources is a 24/7 job. Zoos, wildlife sanctuaries, and NGOs work together embracing technology to preserve wildlife. Ahead of World Nature Conservation Day on July 28, CE gets in touch with Nehru Zoological Park and Animal Warriors Conservation Society (NGO) to know more about their efforts to conserve animals with technological developments.
Breeding and technology
Dr Sunil S Hiremath, IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Director (FAC) and Curator in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, explains, “Technology plays an important role in in-situ and ex-situ conservation programmes. The Nehru Zoological Park, which was inaugurated on October 6, 1963, pioneered breeding and reintroduction programmes for rare species like Indian Mouse Deer and Indian Spotted Chevrotain. This zoo has a gene pool of Asiatic Lions and Royal Bengal Tigers. It was successful in breeding herbivore species like spotted deer, blackbuck, nilgai, sambar deer, four-horned deer, and barking deer. These animals were born here and were later sent to protected areas and sanctuaries in Telangana. To mark the identity of individuals, we use PIT (Passive Integrated Transponders) tags. To avoid inbreeding, we collaborated with CCMB-LaCONES for genetic profiling (eDNA tools) of animals and established their pedigree.”
Monitoring tools
According to Pradeep Parakuth, founder and president of the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (NGO), “Innovation in the field of wildlife and nature conservation is advancing, making things more efficient and impactful. GIS and remote sensing are helping to track species and help conservationists dive deep into the lives of elusive wildlife. Human-wildlife conflict is common these days due to shrinking natural habitats. Camera traps are used to study the pattern of tiger movement, alerting people early to avoid any conflicting situations. We have been monitoring a few tigers in Andhra Pradesh. We are also using the sonar system to map the seafloor and identify underwater wrecks or structures to avoid any loss of fishing gear, thereby reducing the ghost net pollution in our ocean. Thermal cameras and inspection cameras are used to track stray animals like dogs and cats during night rescue operations. Borecams are used to save animals that often fall into open borewells.”
Similarly, the NZP Zoo uses satellite imagery, remote sensing, drones with thermal imaging (for night), GIS to monitor choke points. “Automated wildlife monitoring systems such as motion-activated camera traps to monitor free-ranging animals in the zoo premises, helping in studying animal behaviour, population dynamics, and biodiversity without direct human interference,” adds Dr Sunil.
NZP Zoo is looking forward to incorporating bioacoustic tools to monitor elusive free-ranging animals and animal tracking collars to document habitat use and patterns of habitat preferences. “We also use various statistical tools, such as PASTA, SPSS, Biodiversity PRO, R, etc., to analyse and interpret data collected during our scientific observations. The zoo also maintains an online data inventory called Zoo-MIS, Species360,” says Dr Sunil.
Road ahead
The enhancement of conservation efforts through technology can be achieved by “AI-powered camera traps, real-time environmental monitoring tools, smart deployable gadgets for wildlife surveillance, integrated biodiversity databases, integrated globalised citizen science platforms, data-sharing portals, free and open-access research paper portals, VR and AR tools for conservation education, portable genomic data collection and analysis tools, telemedicine, green technology implementation such as enhancing solar and wind power, eco-friendly infrastructure such as wildlife crossings, green bridges, and sustainable tourism facilities, and formulating a global collaborative conservation network, investments in R&D,” suggests Dr Sunil. However, these technologies can be expensive, and “Most of these technologies are not easily available in India. These hurdles are letting many conservationists not opt for advanced technology,” concludes Pradeep.