Tech-driven wildlife conservation

HYDERABAD: Growing digital innovations and technology play a crucial role in conserving the rich flora and fauna, as safeguarding nature and its resources is a 24/7 job. Zoos, wildlife sanctuaries, and NGOs work together embracing technology to preserve wildlife. Ahead of World Nature Conservation Day on July 28, CE gets in touch with Nehru Zoological Park and Animal Warriors Conservation Society (NGO) to know more about their efforts to conserve animals with technological developments.

Breeding and technology

Dr Sunil S Hiremath, IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Director (FAC) and Curator in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, explains, “Technology plays an important role in in-situ and ex-situ conservation programmes. The Nehru Zoological Park, which was inaugurated on October 6, 1963, pioneered breeding and reintroduction programmes for rare species like Indian Mouse Deer and Indian Spotted Chevrotain. This zoo has a gene pool of Asiatic Lions and Royal Bengal Tigers. It was successful in breeding herbivore species like spotted deer, blackbuck, nilgai, sambar deer, four-horned deer, and barking deer. These animals were born here and were later sent to protected areas and sanctuaries in Telangana. To mark the identity of individuals, we use PIT (Passive Integrated Transponders) tags. To avoid inbreeding, we collaborated with CCMB-LaCONES for genetic profiling (eDNA tools) of animals and established their pedigree.”

Monitoring tools

According to Pradeep Parakuth, founder and president of the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (NGO), “Innovation in the field of wildlife and nature conservation is advancing, making things more efficient and impactful. GIS and remote sensing are helping to track species and help conservationists dive deep into the lives of elusive wildlife. Human-wildlife conflict is common these days due to shrinking natural habitats. Camera traps are used to study the pattern of tiger movement, alerting people early to avoid any conflicting situations. We have been monitoring a few tigers in Andhra Pradesh. We are also using the sonar system to map the seafloor and identify underwater wrecks or structures to avoid any loss of fishing gear, thereby reducing the ghost net pollution in our ocean. Thermal cameras and inspection cameras are used to track stray animals like dogs and cats during night rescue operations. Borecams are used to save animals that often fall into open borewells.”