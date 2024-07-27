Thief’s frustration caught on camera in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Sustained campaigns by the police appear to be paying off, with citizens becoming more cautious and careful of their valuables. This was all too evident from a recent incident in Maheshwaram that left a thief quite frustrated.

The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras in a local hotel. The footage shows a thief, masked and carrying a stick, breaking into the hotel around midnight. However, his hopes of finding cash are quickly dashed. Despite a thorough search of the premises, including the kitchen, he finds nothing of value. In a moment of frustration, he addresses the CCTV camera directly, praising the hotelier: “Not a single rupee, hats off to you!”

To show his “appreciation” or perhaps his sarcasm, the thief goes on to take a water bottle from the fridge and leave a `20 note on the table before leaving.

While the video has generated some humour online, the incident is being taken seriously. A complaint has been registered with the Maheshwaram police, and two dedicated teams, including the CCS, are working on the case.

A police officer said that the incident underscores the success of their awareness campaigns. He said that people are now more vigilant about safeguarding their valuables, making it increasingly difficult for petty criminals to succeed.