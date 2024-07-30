Bonalu culminates with procession, immersion of ‘Mata Ghatams’

HYDERABAD: The vibrant Bonalu festivities culminated with a captivating procession in Hyderabad on Monday. The procession featured the immersion of ‘Mata Ghatams’ at the banks of Musi river near Nayapul, Chaderghat, in the evening.

The procession commenced from Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Hari Bowli, where an elephant carried the Mata Ghatam. Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Reddy flagged off the procession. Subsequently, smaller processions merged with the main procession, passing through landmarks such as Lal Darwaza, Nagulchinta, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz and Madina Building, before culminating at the Mahankali temple in Nayapul.

Throughout the procession, devotees chanted “Jai Mata Di” with unwavering devotion. The grand combined procession concluded peacefully with the immersion of Ghatams from over a dozen Mahakali temples into the Musi river. Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the glittering and colourful convoy of ghatams. As the procession progressed, various temple committees and organisations welcomed it by erecting stages and offering flowers as a gesture of respect.

Adding to the vibrancy of the procession were cultural troupes and artists from across the state. They captivated the audience with their colourful performances and costumes. The procession was further enhanced by the participation of ‘Potharajus’, whip-wielding performers who took centre stage.