Empowering journey

HYDERABAD: A lady with a wonderful and kind heart, a smile that reflects her love towards underprivileged children — this is how we could describe Dr Saroj Bajaj, the President of Mahila Dakshata Samithi of Telangana and AP states. Being mindful of her mission to empower young ladies and help them lead independent lives through education, she has left no stone unturned to benefit society. Her zeal to educate women and make them valuable citizens has been her life’s motivation. As she conducts a graduation ceremony for BSc Nursing students, we catch up with her to learn about her inspiring journey.

Tell us about the college and educational institute you have established.

I always wanted to study because my grandmother (nani) is my role model. Now, at 78 years old, I reflect on how she always wished that girls should be educated because they would have the responsibility of their whole family. It is important to highly educate them. Girls should also have moral values, which are another crucial aspect, as education focusing on moral values can reduce societal crime. If moral values are taught at home, every man would learn to respect women. No religion teaches us to be involved in crime, so I believe we need to have humanity and help the poor and underprivileged. Spending less on oneself and educating the less fortunate has always been my goal.

When I was married, I was about 15 years old, and in 1972, I received my PhD I did not quit studying, and as I travelled through small villages, I witnessed that no girl studied beyond the 10th standard. I then requested land from P V Narasimha Rao Ji and opened a hostel here. After establishing the hostel, I started a Junior College, a Degree College, and a Nursing College. Additionally, I began training these girls in self-defense, yoga, and other skills. I always wanted to provide these girls with quality education and help them move forward in their lives. It feels great to see girls advancing in their careers, proving themselves in various fields. However, my preference is mostly given to moral values, and education is the key that opens doors to everything.