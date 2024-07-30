Interactive artistry

HYDERABAD: Have you ever seen textile art that makes sounds? We recently came across such an art piece at Mysa Homes, Khajaguda, where touching a hand-crafted bird on the textile triggers a sound. Interesting, isn’t it? Chhail, the founder of Anuvad, is the artist behind this innovative piece, bringing it to life straight from her imagination. Elevating functional art to the next level with e-textiles — a combination of technology and textiles — Chhail has innovated a range of products from fabric globes to kinetic textile art.

Based out of Ahmedabad, Chhail is a textile designer by education. After her studies at NID, Chhail grew a deep appreciation for Indian textile crafts. In 2013, she had the opportunity to do her bachelor’s thesis in Switzerland, where she was introduced to design research and innovation in textiles. She said, “When I returned to India, I found that no one understood smart textiles or e-textiles. I worked with various home furnishing companies but eventually grew bored with the redundancy. In 2016, a friend who was an electronics engineer and new media designer joined me, and we used my savings to start experimenting with tech and weaving. That’s how Anuvad began.”

This journey started as a research project, not intended to go beyond creative experimentation. “I continued my day job while experimenting with e-textiles in the evenings, setting assignments and challenges for myself to learn. Initially, Anuvad was just a platform to let off some creative steam, but as it grew, I realised I wasn’t giving it enough credit. I took Anuvad back to Switzerland and made it the focus of my master’s thesis. I stayed there for a while, worked as a research assistant, and completed my master’s degree. I received significant support and encouragement for my work, including awards, grants, and various opportunities. I returned to India for more fieldwork, but then Covid struck, and I found myself stuck in India. After a year, I decided to formalise Anuvad as a company and see where it could go,” she told CE.