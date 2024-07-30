Tuning students musically

HYDERABAD: A small initiative with 10 students in 1999 has grown into a thriving music academy serving more than 3,000 students after 25 years in 2024. Little Musicians Academy — Bala Gandharvam (LMA) provides invaluable guidance to countless musically gifted children, producing remarkable talent for the music industry. Founded by Ramachary Komanduri, a singer, music director, composer, and conductor, under the blessings of Padma Bhushan Dr SP Balasubrahmanyam, the academy aims to offer comprehensive training in music. This training encompasses classical ragas, light music, music grammar, technical knowledge, communication skills, stress management, and film music. The academy’s vision is to nurture talented singers from childhood into playback singers, reality show singers, and stage performers.

After the Telugu film industry moved the production to Hyderabad, the music industry continued in Chennai. The industry was growing and required musicians, lead singers, chorus, and music assistants. With many discussions from various artists a decision was made in ‘making professional singers’ that is Little Musicians Academy said Ramachary speaking on the reason for the establishment of the academy. LMA selects students from different states, different backgrounds and trains them accordingly. “Anyone can be a musician, but singers need sruthi,” said guru Ramachary about the selection and one percent in 100 people have sruthi and they are taken in LMA for the further training, he added.

In the early days, providing free classes was challenging, and Ramachary had to convince others of the academy’s value. However, as LMA students began participating and winning in music reality shows like Paadutha Theeyaga, Indian Idol, and Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and securing opportunities in the music industry, the academy’s reputation grew. Ramachary proudly states that 90% of singers in the Telugu film industry, including chorus members, music assistants, and main singers, are LMA alumni. The academy has successfully contributed artists to films like Baahubali and RRR.