Amalgamation of ragas on stage

HYDERABAD: Despite the Bonalu celebrations around the city this Sunday, the Ranghabhoomi spaces at Serilingampalle were packed with an audience eager to witness the unique presentation of Kalyani Raga, ‘Iti Kalyani.’ Presented by Sahityakalpa, the performance showcased the intricate beauty of this 65th melakarta raga, a favourite muse for many music composers across centuries.

With a live music ensemble, Bharatanatyam dancer and founder of Sahityakalpa, Sahitya Ramkumar, flawlessly presented ‘Iti Kalyani.’ Kalyani Raga, often celebrated as the raga of romance, is the resplendent queen of all ragas. Her janya ragas — Mohana Kalyani, Hamir Kalyani, and Yaman Kalyani — not only share the regal name of their mother raga but also echo her essence while blossoming with their own unique melodies.

As the curtains raised, ‘Iti Kalyani’ opened with a seamless blend of a beautiful jatiswaram and allaripu, made harmonious by their matching thalam Misrachapu, cycles of seven beats. This Thanjavur quartet jatiswaram is set in Raga Mohanakalyani, unique and beautiful due to its Aarohanam incorporating the notes of Raga Mohana and its Avarohanam featuring the notes of Kalyani. The jatiswaram adheres to traditional norms, and the allaripu maintains its traditional form, yet the blend creates a flow between the allaripu and the jatiswaram, both popular opening compositions individually, aiming for a seamless transition.

The show continued with a Varnam, the central piece of the Bharatanatyam margam, undoubtedly set to Kalyani raga, the queen herself. This composition is a long love letter from the nayika to her beloved Mannargudi Rajagopala Swamy. It is a masterpiece by Sivananda of the Thanjavur quartet set in roopaka thalam and an undisputed magnum opus, both musically and lyrically. This choreography reflects the traditions and rituals of the Mannargudi temple, depicting the chariot that brings Gopala Swamy and the playful leelas of Krishna.

The charanam, ‘Gaana Vidya Lola’, provided ample scope to explore the idea more musically than through movement, a vintage practice of experiencing a musical thani or solo segment by each of the instruments. This was a practice in old-time Bharatanatyam recitals, revisited in this performance.