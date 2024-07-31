Boosting brain health

HYDERABAD: Preventing neurological disorders and promoting brain health are essential for overall well-being. Neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and stroke affect millions worldwide. By prioritising brain health through active management, early detection, and lifestyle changes, individuals can reduce the risk of these diseases at all stages of life.

CE spoke with Dr Saketh Reddy Gangasani, MBBS, MD, Psychiatrist and Sexologist, and Dr Madhu Vamsi G, MBBS, MD, DNB Psychiatry, PGCAMH, Neuropsychiatrist in Hyderabad, to discuss strategies for enhancing brain health and minimising the risk of neurological diseases.

How does diet specifically influence brain health, and what foods or nutrients do you recommend for maintaining optimal brain function?

Dr Saketh Reddy Gangasani:

The gut microbiota plays a crucial role in regulating the brain-gut-microbiome (BGM) axis, a two-way communication system between the gut and the brain. Your mental health is closely linked to your gut health, and diet significantly influences this relationship. A diet rich in fibre, polyphenols, and micronutrients such as zinc and omega-3 fatty acids positively affects gut microbes, thereby enhancing brain function by reducing metabolic toxins and neuroinflammation. Foods like turmeric, ginger, almonds, seeds, seafood, tomatoes, berries, green leafy vegetables, dark chocolate, and fermented foods like kimchi and yogurt support both gastrointestinal and brain health. Conversely, excessive antibiotic use and highly processed foods negatively impact gut microbiome diversity, leading to neuroinflammation and long-term mental health issues. Therefore, increasing the intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other nutritious foods while limiting processed foods is essential for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome and brain.

What types of physical activities are most beneficial for brain health, and how do they contribute to the prevention of neurological disorders?

Modern lifestyles often lack physical activity, adversely affecting brain function and increasing the risk of neurological disorders. Regular physical activity, including strength training (like weightlifting) and aerobic exercises (such as swimming, dancing, and jogging), is crucial for mental health. These activities improve neuroplasticity, vascular health, insulin sensitivity, and cognitive function, thereby reducing the risk of depression and Alzheimer’s disease. Yoga and pranayama also enhance cognitive function and emotional control. It is recommended to engage in physical activity for at least 45 minutes, three to five times a week.

Could you describe cognitive reserve and recommend some useful exercises or methods to improve mental stimulation and brain health?

Cognitive Reserve (CR) refers to the brain’s ability to use existing cognitive processing strategies or develop new ones to cope with brain damage. Individuals with higher CR can better handle brain damage compared to those with lower CR. Effective ways to build CR include high levels of social interaction, physical exercise, yoga, challenging games, and mentally stimulating activities like crossword puzzles and learning new languages. These activities help build cognitive resources and reduce the risk of dementia.