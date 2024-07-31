Sense and skin-sibility

HYDERABAD: Eczema is a common skin condition that can affect anyone but is most prevalent among young children. It is a type of atopic dermatitis that causes rashes, itchiness, and inflammation. Despite its prevalence, eczema is often overlooked or dismissed as just a rash.

What many people may not realise is that a seemingly simple rash could actually be eczema or atopic dermatitis, which can lead to more severe complications or infections. Atopic dermatitis is characterised by the skin’s reaction to various triggers, such as seasonal changes or mild infections, resulting in dry, itchy skin.

Dr Aiswarya Pulavarti from Radiance Skin and Hair Clinic in Banjara Hills explains, “Atopic dermatitis typically begins in early childhood or just after puberty. However, in some cases, it may not appear until after the age of 60.” She warns that if neglected, atopic dermatitis can cover most of the body, leading to erythroderma, a life-threatening condition. Eczema can compromise the skin’s integrity, increasing the risk of infections from harmful pathogens. The severe itching associated with atopic dermatitis can significantly impact quality of life, lower self-esteem, and cause sleep disturbances.

Regarding the association between atopic dermatitis and other health conditions, Dr Aiswarya notes that individuals with atopic dermatitis may be more susceptible to dementia and osteoporosis. Depression and anxiety are also common among patients due to the impact of their skin condition.

Dr Charitha of Sri Krishna Skin Care Clinic adds that, “Chronic inflammation linked to atopic dermatitis can contribute to systemic inflammation, potentially increasing the risk of other chronic conditions like heart disease. The stress and discomfort of living with atopic dermatitis may also affect mental health, possibly leading to cognitive decline or dementia over time.”

She emphasises the importance of empathy and understanding for those with eczema. “The general public should educate themselves about eczema to better support those affected. Empathy can be shown through active listening, offering support, and demonstrating compassion. By raising awareness about the impact of eczema on an individual’s quality of life, we can create a more supportive and inclusive society.”

Atopic eczema is a non-contagious, chronic condition that requires specific skincare routines and can involve more than just skin symptoms, such as sleep disturbances and anxiety. It is crucial to approach this condition with empathy and sensitivity, recognising that having sensitive skin is not the individual’s fault.