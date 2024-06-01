Heeramandis of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, the City of Pearls, has a rich and fascinating history. Less well known, however, is the story of its courtesans, who once held respectable positions in society but have since been ostracised. On the occasion of International Sex Workers Day (June 2), it is vital to reflect on the intricate history of sex workers in Hyderabad, tracing their journey from esteemed courtesans in royal courts to marginalised inhabitants of red-light areas.

The fall of Golconda in 1687 marked a tragic turning point for Hyderabad. Mughal forces destroyed the once prosperous garden city, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The surviving population faced severe economic hardship, many of the upper echelons of Qutb Shahi society fled the cultural vacuum and the city, a beacon of intellectual and artistic prowess, descended into cultural backwaters.

According to Sajjad Shahid, a historian associated with INTACH, Hyderabad performers, including courtesans, were among those who bore the brunt of this societal collapse. Under the Qutb Shahi dynasty, these women had attained a respectable position. Historical records state that more than 30,000 dancing girls were registered with the Darogah (chief of police) of Hyderabad, who issued licences every year on good treatment but Mughal invasions and subsequent political changes led to their dispersal across the country in search of new patrons.